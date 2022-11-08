Giants' Xavier McKinney Broke Multiple Fingers in ATV Accident, Underwent Surgery

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney told reporters he has no timetable for a return after breaking multiple fingers in an ATV accident during the team's bye week.

"We were on a sightseeing tour. That's what I can tell you. It was nothing that was reckless. ... It was just an unfortunate event that happened," said McKinney, who called the event a "freak accident."

The Giants placed McKinney on injured reserve Monday, which will keep him out for at least the next four weeks. He and the team have been mum on the severity of his injuries.

The 2020 second-round pick released a statement Monday saying he was injured while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

McKinney told reporters he was unaware riding on an ATV violated his contract and said the organization has not been critical of his actions.

"We didn't get into that. Obviously, they were more concerned about my well-being and my health, and obviously that's what I was more concerned about," he said.

McKinney started the Giants' first eight games, recording 38 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one sack. He missed the first 10 games of his rookie season because of a fractured foot.

Dane Belton will step into the starting lineup while McKinney is out.