X

    Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Johnathan Abram #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

    According to Rapoport, the Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline but didn't find any suitors.

    The move doesn't come as a major shock, as the former first-round pick had been falling out of favor in Las Vegas.

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    If this was 25-30 years ago, Abram would be fine. Nowadays, you need safeties that are going to be versatile in covering multiple types of players and he is definitely not that. <a href="https://t.co/CKgok7u0BT">https://t.co/CKgok7u0BT</a>

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> tried and failed to trade Abram since this summer. And, after the trade deadline passed without a deal, he played a season-low 22 snaps against the Saints and was on the field for just 32 snaps against the Jaguars. Now, he's gone.

    Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ

    Johnathan Abram' will indeed be released. His defensive snaps have been declining and his special teams snaps have been going up. Was also shopped at the trade deadline. Never good signs

    Anthony Galaviz @agalaviz_TheBee

    Johnathan Abram was selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft by the Raiders. Ends up playing 36 games for the Raiders. He had an overall PFF grade 49.5 this season. Other seasons? 38.7, 36.8 and 56.9.

    He's also yet another recent first-round selection who hasn't really panned out for the Raiders, a further indictment of the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock era:

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> first-round picks from 2019-2021:<br><br>2021: Alex Leatherwood: Cut<br>2020: Henry Ruggs III: Cut<br>2020: Damon Arnette: Cut<br>2019: Johnathan Abram: Cut<br>2019: Josh Jacobs: 5th year declined.<br>2019: Clelin Ferrell: 5th year declined.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Here's what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> got out of their 3 extra first-round picks for Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper:<br>Josh Jacobs<br>Johnathan Abram, released in year 4<br>Damon Arnette, released in year 2

    After playing just one game in his rookie season in 2019 because of a torn rotator cuff and labrum, the Mississippi State product posted solid counting stats in the 2020 (86 tackles, two interceptions) and 2021 seasons (116 tackles, one interception).

    The 26-year-old has 48 tackles this year through eight games (six starts).

    Abram was given ample opportunity to prove himself this season, with the Raiders playing him all over the field, at points utilizing him in both safety roles, as a linebacker, cornerback and nickelback.

    It appeared the team was happy with how he was handling the variety of roles asked of him.

    Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    "He's a smart guy," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in September. "I mean, we put a lot on him. He's been able to handle the duality of the multiple roles that we've given him. He's a big cog in terms of the overall communication on the defense."

    But apparently, those feelings changed, and his time in Las Vegas has come to a close.

    He'll now hit waivers and owed about $1 million in base salary for the remainder of the season. The Raiders had declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, so he'll be a free agent after the 2022 season.

    The Raiders will be expected to turn to a starting safety pair of Tre'von Moehrig and Duron Harmon following Abram's release.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.