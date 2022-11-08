Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline but didn't find any suitors.

The move doesn't come as a major shock, as the former first-round pick had been falling out of favor in Las Vegas.

He's also yet another recent first-round selection who hasn't really panned out for the Raiders, a further indictment of the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock era:

After playing just one game in his rookie season in 2019 because of a torn rotator cuff and labrum, the Mississippi State product posted solid counting stats in the 2020 (86 tackles, two interceptions) and 2021 seasons (116 tackles, one interception).

The 26-year-old has 48 tackles this year through eight games (six starts).

Abram was given ample opportunity to prove himself this season, with the Raiders playing him all over the field, at points utilizing him in both safety roles, as a linebacker, cornerback and nickelback.

It appeared the team was happy with how he was handling the variety of roles asked of him.

"He's a smart guy," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters in September. "I mean, we put a lot on him. He's been able to handle the duality of the multiple roles that we've given him. He's a big cog in terms of the overall communication on the defense."

But apparently, those feelings changed, and his time in Las Vegas has come to a close.

He'll now hit waivers and owed about $1 million in base salary for the remainder of the season. The Raiders had declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, so he'll be a free agent after the 2022 season.

The Raiders will be expected to turn to a starting safety pair of Tre'von Moehrig and Duron Harmon following Abram's release.