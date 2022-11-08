Alex Toohey, NBA Global Academy Product, Commits to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Alex Toohey, an 18-year-old Australian forward who has been playing at the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan and Davidson.

Toohey explained his decision to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Tuesday.

"Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players better," Toohey said. "Being able to learn from a great coach in Mark Few will be special."

Givony called Toohey "one of the most promising international prospects committing to the college route" for the class of 2023.

The 6'8" Toohey made his debut for the Australian senior national team in Feb. 2021 and scored 12 points in 17 minutes during FIBA World Cup qualifiers in August 2022.

Givony provided highlights of the versatile Toohey:

The NBA Global Academy is based in Canberra, Australia. It is located in Basketball Australia’s (BA) Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Per NBA.com, the Centre of Excellence has been the home for numerous current and former NBA players, such as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who became the first-ever NBA Academy Graduate selected in the NBA draft.

The Centre of Excellence has also produced other players such as Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills.

As for Gonzaga, the Bulldogs have already received a commitment from 4-star forward Dusty Stromer, who is ranked 42nd overall on the 247Sports' composite list of prospects.

Now they add a player with high upside in Toohey, who should help keep Gonzaga's winning tradition going.