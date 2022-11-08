Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Justin Herbert, Chargers Flexed into Week 11 SNF Slot

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL is kicking the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals out of primetime later this month and replacing them with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The league announced it will be moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers into Sunday Night Football while sliding Steelers vs. Bengals into the 4:25 p.m. ET window.

Since 2006, the NFL has reserved the right to flex games into primetime, though Fox and CBS can "protect" certain games. The league can flex games twice between Weeks 5-10 and then at any point it deems fit in Weeks 11-17. There is no Sunday night game in Week 18.

Disappointed Bengals fans can send their ire to Pittsburgh's moribund offense, which likely played a huge part in the NFL's decision. The Steelers are a disappointing 2-6 and have not scored more than 23 points in a game all season.

Meanwhile, the Chargers and Chiefs sit atop the AFC West and would be playoff teams if the season ended today. The NFL is not going to pass up many opportunities to put a Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert game on the largest possible stage.

The scheduling change will put the Chargers in primetime in back-to-back weeks, as they play this Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City and Los Angeles played its first regular-season matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Chiefs will now play at least six primetime games during their 2022 schedule.