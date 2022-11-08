MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker, James Click to Be Offered New Astros Contracts for 2023

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will formally offer contracts to both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click for the 2023 season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Baker, 73, said Tuesday he plans to return to the team.

"I'll be back, but we're working on it," he told reporters. "It's as simple as that."

The Astros took home the 2022 World Series by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was Baker's first title after 25 seasons as a manager in MLB.

Baker previously agreed to a one-year deal to remain the Astros manager for the 2022 season, his third with the team. In that time, Houston has gone 230-154 in the regular season with three trips to the ALCS, two World Series appearances and one championship.

Click also joined the organization in 2020 as part of the organizational restructure after Houston fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for their roles in the team's sign-stealing scandal.

The 44-year-old had spent the previous 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, working his way up to vice president of baseball operations.

Though most of the Astros' contributors this season have been in the organization for more than three years, Click made aggressive moves to bolster the roster ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, acquiring Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez.

Crane praised the team's leadership in helping to bring home another championship.

"I appreciate all the hard work they've both done," Crane said of Click and Baker. "They've done a good job."

Houston has work to do in the offseason—notably, starting pitcher Justin Verlander will be a free agent—but the Astros are set up well to contend for a title in 2023.