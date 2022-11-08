NFC Exec 'Could See the Eagles Being a One-and-Done' in 2022 NFL Playoffs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

At least one NFL executive believes the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are a prime candidate for an upset early in the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFC exec wondered if the Eagles' weak schedule will leave them unprepared for the playoffs, saying: "I could see [the Eagles] being a one-and-done—they haven't had to go 15 rounds with anybody yet. I just wonder if they are battle-tested. I think a few late-season losses would actually help them."

The Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, but they have been criticized for a lack of tough games on their schedule, as only two of their eight wins have come against teams that are currently above .500.

One of those teams was the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, who were without starting quarterback Dak Prescott in that game because of an injury and had to start journeyman backup Cooper Rush.

Five of the Eagles' eight wins have come against teams that are presently in last place in their respective divisions.

While Philly's level of competition leaves something to be desired, it can only play the teams on its schedule, and it has largely dominated its opponents thus far.

Five of the Eagles' wins have been by at least two scores, including each of their past three against the Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

They also have one impressive win on their resume: a 24-7 home victory over the now-7-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Some of the Eagles' wins over lower-level teams have been too close for comfort, though, including three-point triumphs over the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, and an eight-point victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Regardless of their opponents, the team stats tell the story of Philly being an elite squad. The Eagles rank third in the NFL in total offense and second in scoring offense, plus they are third in total defense and fourth in scoring defense.

The Eagles also boast an MVP candidate in quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has established himself as the team's signal-caller of the future.

Hurts has not been dominant as a passer, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions, but his running ability has set him apart (326 yards and six scores).

A.J. Brown, acquired from the Tennessee Titans, has provided a huge boost. He is sixth in the NFL with 718 receiving yards and tied for fourth with six receiving touchdowns.

The remainder of the Eagles' schedule looks quite favorable with four of their nine games coming against teams with winning records. Three are within their division—a rematch with the Cowboys and two games against the surprising 6-2 New York Giants.

Philly is also slated to face the 5-3 Tennessee Titans, who are led by all-world running back Derrick Henry.

Each of the Eagles' next three games is against struggling teams in the Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, giving them a chance to move to 11-0.

The final six weeks look tougher on paper, and whether they lose some games or go 17-0, that stretch could provide Philly with the types of challenges it needs entering the postseason.