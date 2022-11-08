Report: Matthew McConaughey to Join Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Ownership Bid for Commanders

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders could have a star-studded group of owners in the future.

Sara Nathan and Michael Blinn of the New York Post reported Monday that actor Matthew McConaughey will join a group that includes Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z looking to purchase the team from owner Dan Snyder.

McConaughey, who is already a co-owner of Major League Soccer's Austin FC franchise, is a longtime fan of the team

What's more, Brooklyn Nets star and Washington fan Kevin Durant could join the group as well.

"In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," Durant said. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully, it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."

Nathan and Blinn noted the bid is expected to come in January and could break the NFL's record for a price that was set when the Denver Broncos sold for $4.7 million last summer.

The Commanders released a statement Wednesday that suggested at least part of the team could be for sale. The Snyders retained Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions."

Yet Snyder has been in the news for far more than just the potential sale.

Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN reported the United States attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia is investigating the team for potential "financial improprieties." The investigation stemmed from a letter the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission in April, which "alleged deceptive business practices."

Washington also previously hired attorney Beth Wilkinson in 2020 to investigate the organization's workplace culture. The league took over the investigation, which ultimately ruled the team's workplace environment fostered sexual harassment, bullying and more misconduct.

While no written report was produced, the team was issued a $10 million fine and Snyder was forced to step away from day-to-day responsibilities.

Van Natta noted attorney Mary Jo White is conducting a second investigation that is looking into the team and an allegation that Snyder sexually assaulted a woman on his plane in 2009.