Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Doubt Does Start to Creep In' During Struggles

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Things were looking quite bleak for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

They were staring at a four-game losing streak when Tom Brady's fourth-down pass to Mike Evans fell incomplete in the final two minutes against the Los Angeles Rams. It didn't help that Scotty Miller dropped a potential go-ahead touchdown pass two plays earlier as Tampa Bay was trailing 13-9.

However, the defense got the ball back for the offense one more time, and Brady worked his magic with a game-winning touchdown pass to Cade Otton.

"Doubt does start to creep in," the legendary quarterback said on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times). "Because you're putting all your time and energy into this and it doesn't go well...then you look at the schedule and wonder where do we get one? It's there...you just got to play well.''

The drastic turnaround in those final two minutes changed the entire outlook of Tampa Bay's season.

A loss would have been the fourth in a row and dropped the team to 3-6 ahead of a game against the 6-3 Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the Buccaneers are somehow sitting atop a struggling NFC South in a first-place tie with the Atlanta Falcons at 4-5.

Everything is still ahead of Brady and the Buccaneers, who are in Super-Bowl-or-bust mode given the reality that the all-time great is 45 years old and temporarily retired before deciding to come back this offseason.

The upcoming schedule, which Brady alluded to, doesn't do them many favors with games against presumed contenders in the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals in the next five games.

There is also a matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints, who could join Tampa Bay and Atlanta atop the division with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

But momentum is now on Tampa Bay's side following the dramatic win, and Brady had an answer even for the creeping doubt he was feeling when trailing against the Rams.