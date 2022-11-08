Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

1 of 4

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Top 10

1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. JAX)

3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIN)

4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CLE)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR)

6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at GB)

7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at SF)

8. Geno Smith, SEA (at TB)

9. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET)

10. Tom Brady, TB (vs. SEA)

Allen gets bumped out of his typical top spot here because of an elbow injury that could perhaps keep him out of Week 10 entirely. Medical tests will determine his status going forward, but it's worth noting that the best Bills coach Sean McDermott could muster up about his quarterback was that, "I would never count him out."



Staying in the realm of dual-threat signal-callers, holy smokes was Fields incredible in Week 9.

Now, his passing needs to perk up to truly reach dual-threat status, but fantasy managers won't hold that against him if he mimics his record-setting performance. The sophomore quarterback erupted for 178 rushing yards and a score on only 15 carries, and he threw a career-high three touchdown passes in the same contest.

