Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsNovember 8, 2022
Deep breaths, fellow fantasy football fanatics.
With nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now-or-never time to salvage your own campaign.
Whether you're jostling for playoff seeding or simply scrapping for a postseason spot, the clock is ticking to make your move. Luckily, you made the right first step by coming here, as we're laying out our early Week 10 rankings at the four offensive positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. JAX)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIN)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CLE)
5. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR)
6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at GB)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (at SF)
8. Geno Smith, SEA (at TB)
9. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET)
10. Tom Brady, TB (vs. SEA)
Allen gets bumped out of his typical top spot here because of an elbow injury that could perhaps keep him out of Week 10 entirely. Medical tests will determine his status going forward, but it's worth noting that the best Bills coach Sean McDermott could muster up about his quarterback was that, "I would never count him out."
Staying in the realm of dual-threat signal-callers, holy smokes was Fields incredible in Week 9.
Now, his passing needs to perk up to truly reach dual-threat status, but fantasy managers won't hold that against him if he mimics his record-setting performance. The sophomore quarterback erupted for 178 rushing yards and a score on only 15 carries, and he threw a career-high three touchdown passes in the same contest.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DEN)
2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. LAC)
3. Nick Chubb, CLE (at MIA)
4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. HOU)
5. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at SF)
6. Alvin Kamara, NO (at PIT)
7. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at TB)
8. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. IND)
9. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at NYG)
10. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at BUF)
11. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (at KC)
12. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. WAS)
13. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DAL)
14. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. ATL)
15. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. SEA)
16. Tony Pollard, DAL (at GB)
17. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at CAR)
18. D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI)
19. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. CLE)
20. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PHI)
Two games and a bye week into his San Francisco tenure, McCaffrey could work magic in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
In fact, the magic acts started already. In Week 8, the all-purpose back rushed for 94 yards and a score, had eight receptions for 55 yards and a score and even completed a pass attempt for 34 yards and yet another touchdown.
Elsewhere in the NFC West, Walker has been running wild since seizing control of the Rashaad Penny-less Seahawks backfield. In the four games since Penny's season-ending leg injury, Walker has rushed for 424 yards and six touchdowns.
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ATL)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CLE)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIN)
4. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at BUF)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. WAS)
6. Davante Adams, LV (vs. IND)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR)
8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CLE)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at CHI)
10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at GB)
11. Amari Cooper, CLE (at MIA)
12. Mike Evans, TB (vs. SEA)
13. Chris Olave, NO (at PIT)
14. DK Metcalf, SEA (at TB)
15. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. JAX)
16. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAC)
17. Allen Lazard, GB (vs. DAL)
18. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAC)
19. Christian Kirk, JAX (at KC)
20. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)
It should be more surprising than it is to see a pair of Dolphins teammates, Hill and Waddle, both ranked inside of the top 10. Statistically speaking, though, this might undersell them, if anything.
On the season, Hill and Waddle are the first- and fourth-ranked wide receivers in standard scoring leagues, respectively, per FantasyPros. It surely helps having a healthy Tua Tagovailoa under center, but Hill and Waddle are so electric, they had major moments without him, too.
Hill paces the entire league in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,104). Waddle is tied for fourth in touchdown receptions (six) and ranks fifth in receiving yards (812). It doesn't feel the slightest bit hyperbolic to label this pair the NFL's best pass-catching tandem by a mile.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. JAX)
2. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)
3. Zach Ertz, ARI (at LAR)
4. George Kittle, SF (vs. LAC)
5. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at BUF)
6. Gerald Everett, LAC (at SF)
7. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CAR)
8. Greg Dulcich, DEN (at TEN)
9. Taysom Hill, NO (at PIT)
10. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. NO)
Dulcich's rookie debut was delayed by a hamstring injury, but he's playing as if he's trying to make up for lost time ever since.
In just three games, he already has 12 receptions on 17 targets for 182 yards and a touchdown. Given the state of the tight end position, it seems criminal that he's only rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.
Down in New Orleans, Hill remains perhaps the trickiest evaluation in fantasy. Because he's utilized as a passer, runner and pass-catcher, his good games can be enormous. However, he's hardly immune to flops, as his near-silent showing on Monday night (one rush for six yards, zero receptions on one target, 1-of-1 passing for 13 yards) displayed.