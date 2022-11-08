Jim Irsay Expects Chris Ballard to Remain Colts GM for 2023: 'No Question About That'

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

The organizational restructuring for the Indianapolis Colts will not include the firing of general manager Chris Ballard.

Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters "of course," when asked if he believes Ballard will return in 2023. "Yes I do. There's no question about that."

This is a change of pattern for the 2022 Colts, who fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Nov. 1 and then fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday. The Reich decision came after an ugly 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, which dropped Indianapolis to just 3-5-1 on the campaign.

It seemed like only a matter of time before Ballard would also be fired, but that apparently will not be the case.

Things have not gone as planned for the Colts this season, as running back Jonathan Taylor has dealt with injury concerns, Matt Ryan didn't live up to expectations as a veteran quarterback to take them to the next level with nine touchdown passes to nine interceptions in his first seven games, and unproven youngster Sam Ehlinger hasn't exactly seized the moment when Ryan was benched.

Ehlinger lost his first two starts under center before Reich was fired.

Indianapolis has played uninspiring football a number of times and is left looking up at the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South in what figured to be a winnable division.

Ballard was criticized for not adding better playmakers at wide receiver outside of Michael Pittman Jr. or improving the offensive line. The offensive line has been a major problem, and the fact Ryan is far from mobile only exacerbated the concerns as he faced constant pressure when he dropped back.

The Colts hired Ballard in January 2017 after they fired Ryan Grigson following five seasons.

It seemed like Ballard, who was previously with the Kansas City Chiefs as director of player personnel and then director of football operations, was set with star quarterback Andrew Luck as the franchise cornerstone, but the Stanford product retired in a shocking decision just ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

Indianapolis has been a revolving door of quarterbacks since with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Ryan the most notable ones.

It also hasn't won a playoff game since Luck's final season, missing the postseason entirely in 2019 and 2021 and losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round during the 2020 campaign.

Yet it will still be up to Ballard to change that given Irsay's comments.