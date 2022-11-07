Cowboys' HC Mike McCarthy on Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: I'm a 'Huge Fan of His'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

It wouldn't appear that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would be against his team making a run at free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. upon his recovery from last season's ACL tear.

"I've always been a huge fan of his. ... I've just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him," he told reporters on Monday.

However, he added, "We really love our receiver group."

It appears the Cowboys might be in the mix.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Beckham is "firmly on the Cowboys' radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he's ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear."

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer added that Beckham should be "fully cleared" in his injury recovery by the end of the week and that teams like the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams were expected to be in the running for his services.

He added that he expects there to be a "big bidding war" for Beckham.

Alongside the teams Glazer mentioned, Rapoport and Garafolo cited the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers as potential suitors.

While the Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb (42 catches for 556 yards and three scores in eight games), Noah Brown (25 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown) and Michael Gallup (12 catches for 135 yards and a score in five games) at the position, adding another playmaker like Beckham would make sense for a Dallas team that has gone 6-2 to start the season on the back of an elite defense and physical run game.

It's hard to imagine Dak Prescott being upset with having another weapon at his disposal, especially after Beckham had something of a career resurgence with the Rams last season after struggling for several years in Cleveland.

The 30-year-old could be a difference-maker for the Cowboys as they look to have a deep postseason run and close the gap on their undefeated NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.