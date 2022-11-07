Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens Headline 2023 Hall of Fame Contemporary Era Ballot

Lachlan Cunningham/Pool Photo via AP

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are among the eight former MLB players who will get another shot at the Baseball Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.

The committee announced its 2023 ballot Monday, featuring players whose primary contributions came from 1980 to the present day but were not already selected to the Hall of Fame by baseball writers.

Here is the full list of players on the ballot:

Albert Belle

Barry Bonds

Roger Clemens

Don Mattingly

Fred McGriff

Dale Murphy

Rafael Palmeiro

Curt Schilling

Each player must receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the 16-member committee.

The vote will take place Dec. 4, with the results being announced Jan. 24.

This will be the first election for Contemporary Baseball Era player candidates, with the committee set to meet every three years. Those who made contributions before 1980 are eligible to be selected by the Classic Baseball Committee.

Mattingly never received more than 30 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers of America during his 15 years on the initial ballot, but he could get in with a resume that includes nine Gold Glove Awards, six All-Star selections and an MVP Award.

Five-time All-Star McGriff is also a top candidate as a fan favorite with impressive numbers over a 19-year major league career.

The major story for the selection process will surround those linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

Bonds and Clemens undoubtedly are deserving of the Hall of Fame based on their on-field production. Bonds is the MLB home run champ with 762 in his career and is the all-time leader in wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference. Clemens has seven Cy Young Awards plus 354 career wins and 4,672 strikeouts.

As a member of the 3,000-hit, 500-home run club, Rafael Palmeiro also deserves a bid based on numbers alone.

Voters still didn't feel these players were worthy of a Hall of Fame nomination, with Bonds and Clemens falling less than 40 votes short last year in their final season of eligibility.

The Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee could take a different stance regarding the best players of their generation.

Lou Whitaker and Keith Hernandez are among the notable players not included on the latest ballot.