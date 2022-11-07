It's Time for the Nets to Trade Kevin Durant in the Wake of Latest NBA Rumors

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant could soon be a trade target once again. This time, the Nets should be prepared to flip the switch on a deal.

Brooklyn wasn't willing to make a trade when Durant requested one during the offseason. Instead, the Nets convinced the 34-year-old to suit up for another run alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. That run, though, is off to a rocky start.

The Nets have already relieved head coach Steve Nash, and Irving has been suspended after sharing an antisemitic video and failing to disavow antisemitism. Brooklyn is 4-6 on the season, and teams are reportedly gearing up for a run at acquiring Durant.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype) that "the whole league is ready now to reengage" in trade discussions involving the 12-time All-Star. This shouldn't come as a shock, given Brooklyn's start to the season and Durant's presumed desire to win now.

The Nets don't appear poised to challenge for a title this season. It doesn't help that Durant and other players are reportedly unhappy with Simmons.

"Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today (h/t Talkin' NBA).

If Durant wants out again, it would make plenty of sense for general manager Sean Marks to try loading up for the 2023 draft and beyond.

One unnamed front-office executive told The Athletic's Sam Amick that this would be the logical course of action for Marks and the Nets.

"Just looking at Sean and his history, where he’s come from and what he’s done in Brooklyn, and then knowing that you have these (high-caliber guys) in this draft, I don’t see how he doesn’t (tear it down)," the executive said. "... But left to his own devices, I think it’d only be natural to expect that they move Durant."

Dealing Durant would presumably bring back a massive trade package, ideally one involving multiple 2023 draft picks. While Brooklyn still wouldn't likely get a shot at the draft's top prize, Victor Wembanyama, the Nets could still put some key players in place for their next foundation.

"If I’m the Nets, I’m looking to get a young star and a bunch of picks to retool the team," another executive told Amick. "They’ve done it in the past already, and they can do it again."

The argument against trading Durant is that he's still a top-10 player and the Nets may be able to salvage their season under a new head coach. That coach is widely expected to be suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

According to Wojnarowski, an independent law firm investigated Udoka and "found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has reported that Udoka is the front-runner for the Nets job:

And Marks' belief in Udoka may have him reluctant to deal his biggest star, even if that's the best long-term play.

"Trading him isn’t something the Nets appear to be considering, but Marks should revisit it if he truly wants to operate in the best interests of the organization," Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill wrote last week. "Perhaps foolishly, Marks believes Ime Udoka can rescue his franchise."

This team may be too far gone for any head coach to salvage in its current iteration. Off-court uncertainty aside, the roster has a palpable lack of chemistry. A new coach may get the team to play more cohesively, but this doesn't feel like a team capable of making a deep postseason run.

Brooklyn claimed the seventh seed last year and was ousted by the Boston Celtics in the first round. The notion that a new coach will suddenly make this squad a title contender is flawed, and there's no guarantee that Udoka will be that coach.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "strong voices" have urged governor Joe Tsai to "back off" Brooklyn's intent to hire Udoka.

The reality is that the Nets don't have a head coach in place yet, they have a roster that isn't on the same page, and they're a tier or two below top Eastern Conference teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The chances of fielding a contender—and thus keeping Durant content—this season are slim.

There's plenty of time between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline to see how things unfold and actually agree to a deal. However, if the "entire league" is truly ready to start putting offers for Durant on the table, Brooklyn needs to open up the bidding now.

