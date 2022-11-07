NFL Twitter Trolls Colts, Puts GM Chris Ballard on Hot Seat After Frank Reich Firing

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The buck in Indianapolis has finally stopped with Frank Reich.

The Colts fired their head coach Monday following a ghastly offensive showing in Week 9's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Indianapolis managed just 121 total yards of offense and scored more points for the Patriots (six) than it did for itself.

Reich, 60, was 40-33-1 over the course of his four-plus seasons as head coach. The Reich era was defined by a revolving door at the quarterback position, which began when Andrew Luck unexpectedly announced his retirement in August 2019.

Each of Reich's five seasons in Indianapolis began with a new starting quarterback under center, with Matt Ryan taking over in 2022. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger before Week 8's loss to the Washington Commanders.

The move came as a slight shock given Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly backed Reich just one week ago.

The quick about-face from Irsay already has some wondering whether general manager Chris Ballard is next on the chopping block.

Ballard has been the Colts' general manager since 2017. He fired former coach Chuck Pagano following his first season at the helm and then made an unsuccessful run at then-New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in 2018 before settling on Reich.

The Colts have made the playoffs just twice under Ballard and have won only one playoff game.