Jalen Ramsey Frustrated with Rams Offense After Loss to Bucs: 'What the F--k?'

AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Jalen Ramsey is fed up with the ineptitude of the Los Angeles Rams' offense.

The Pro Bowl corner ripped the Rams' lack of offensive production following Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple," Ramsey told reporters. "Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn't come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, 'We gonna to need y'all one more time. We gonna to need y'all one more time.' Like what the f--k? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no timeouts for nobody.

"Gotta have some dogs who are like, man, f--k all that, we are going to end this game right now. Good stop. We are going to end the game for y'all. We gotta play off each other in that sense. You know what I mean? That's what I mean by we should not have had to go out there. It is what it is. It ain't the first time that this has happened. This has happened multiple times this year, really. S--t."

The Rams' four fourth-quarter possessions went for a grand total of -1 yards, allowing Tom Brady multiple chances for a come-from-behind victory. As Brady usually does, he took advantage of said opportunities and hit Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining to win the game.

While it's rarely advisable to rip your teammates in a public setting, it's hard to find fault in Ramsey's frustration. The Rams offense has continued to look listless after a Week 7 bye and now sits 31st in yards per game and 29th in points per game.

Matthew Stafford has looked like a shell of himself after signing a $160 million extension, the run game has been missing in action, and Cooper Kupp has been the team's only consistent pass-catcher. Add in some issues on the offensive line, and Sean McVay's reputation as an offensive innovator has been dissolving before our eyes.

The Rams defense, by contrast, has done its job despite being put at a consistent disadvantage. Ramsey's himself recovered from an ugly start to the season to play at an All-Pro level and currently has an 86.0 grade from Pro Football Focus for the season.

"I don't necessarily think that it's the panic button, but changes have to be made, adjustments have to be made, we can't continue to go on like this and what that looks like, I don't necessarily have the exact answers right now," McVay told reporters.

Sitting at 3-5, the Rams are in danger of becoming the rare defending Super Bowl champion to not make the playoffs the following year.