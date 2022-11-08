Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds

2 of 5

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000

It wasn't long ago that the Indianapolis Colts had a logjam at the running back position. With reigning rushing champion Jonathan Taylor leading the way and versatile backup Nyheim Hines spelling him, it didn't appear there would be much room for anyone else to be a fantasy contributor in 2022.

Injuries and trades have rapidly changed the look of Indy's backfield over the last few weeks. Taylor has been unable to shake an ankle ailment that has sidelined him for three games, and Hines was sent to the Buffalo Bills prior to last Tuesday's trade deadline.

That left Deon Jackson as the primary ball-carrier in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, and the recently elevated Jordan Wilkins as the change-of-pace option.

Jackson saw plenty of touches but struggled to find much room to work in a 26-3 defeat. He finished with 23 yards on 11 totes and two catches for 13 yards on three targets.

Wilkins was the more efficient back, taking his three carries for 13 yards and adding four catches on five targets for 15 yards. That promising showing could earn him more work in the coming weeks.

Although the team looked offensively inept across the board in the blowout loss, much of the blame for those failures lies on quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The second-year signal-caller was overwhelmed in a mismatch against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, connecting on a mere 15 of 29 passing attempts for 103 yards and an interception while taking nine sacks.

Things should improve for the Colts offense with the Las Vegas Raiders coming up in Week 10. Vegas has allowed the fifth-most yards per game and fifth-most points per game in the league, setting up a potential high-scoring matchup in which Wilkins could thrive.

While Indianapolis isn't planning to place Taylor on injured reserve, it’s uncertain whether the star back will return for this contest and, if he does, whether he'll be able to take on a full workload.

Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on this situation. If Taylor is out, the Colts will likely feed the ball to their backs enough for both Jackson and Wilkins to have strong fantasy days against a beatable defense.

Wilkins is an especially nice pickup in PPR leagues based on his Week 9 target volume and could be a great flex play if Taylor sits again.