Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds

Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper AddsNovember 8, 2022
The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups.
Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
That doesn’t mean the free-agent pile will be devoid of serviceable options, but managers will have to consider some flawed players to get themselves through the remaining bye weeks and injury layoffs in order to remain competitive.
With that in mind, here are five of the top waiver-wire targets for Week 10. All suggested pickups are rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers (39 Percent Rostered)
The San Francisco 49ers’ blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey is elevating Jimmy Garoppolo to fantasy relevance.
The veteran signal-caller has played some of his best football since the superstar running back joined the squad, and that chemistry should only improve following the team's Week 9 bye.
In McCaffrey's two games the Bay Area, Garoppolo completed 46 of 62 passes for 538 yards and four touchdowns with just only interception.
The versatile back quickly became one of Garoppolo's top targets, reeling in eight of his nine looks for 55 yards and a score against the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.
Factor in the usual weapons like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and it’s hard to envision a scenario in which Jimmy G doesn't thrive for the remainder of the season.
Expect him to stay hot with a high-profile Sunday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on tap in Week 10.
The Bolts have been vulnerable against the pass this year, allowing 13 touchdowns in eight games, and have a lineup gutted by injury, which could translate to plenty of chances for Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense in a lopsided affair.
Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Zero Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000
It wasn't long ago that the Indianapolis Colts had a logjam at the running back position. With reigning rushing champion Jonathan Taylor leading the way and versatile backup Nyheim Hines spelling him, it didn't appear there would be much room for anyone else to be a fantasy contributor in 2022.
Injuries and trades have rapidly changed the look of Indy's backfield over the last few weeks. Taylor has been unable to shake an ankle ailment that has sidelined him for three games, and Hines was sent to the Buffalo Bills prior to last Tuesday's trade deadline.
That left Deon Jackson as the primary ball-carrier in Week 9 against the New England Patriots, and the recently elevated Jordan Wilkins as the change-of-pace option.
Jackson saw plenty of touches but struggled to find much room to work in a 26-3 defeat. He finished with 23 yards on 11 totes and two catches for 13 yards on three targets.
Wilkins was the more efficient back, taking his three carries for 13 yards and adding four catches on five targets for 15 yards. That promising showing could earn him more work in the coming weeks.
Although the team looked offensively inept across the board in the blowout loss, much of the blame for those failures lies on quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The second-year signal-caller was overwhelmed in a mismatch against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, connecting on a mere 15 of 29 passing attempts for 103 yards and an interception while taking nine sacks.
Things should improve for the Colts offense with the Las Vegas Raiders coming up in Week 10. Vegas has allowed the fifth-most yards per game and fifth-most points per game in the league, setting up a potential high-scoring matchup in which Wilkins could thrive.
While Indianapolis isn't planning to place Taylor on injured reserve, it’s uncertain whether the star back will return for this contest and, if he does, whether he'll be able to take on a full workload.
Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on this situation. If Taylor is out, the Colts will likely feed the ball to their backs enough for both Jackson and Wilkins to have strong fantasy days against a beatable defense.
Wilkins is an especially nice pickup in PPR leagues based on his Week 9 target volume and could be a great flex play if Taylor sits again.
Kylin Hill, RB, Green Bay Packers (Zero Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800
The Green Bay Packers' miserable season went from bad to worse in an embarrassing Week 9 defeat to the Detroit Lions. Not only did the squad drop a fifth consecutive game, but it also lost starting running back Aaron Jones in the third quarter to a left ankle injury.
Jones was spotted with a "noticeable limp," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, and was sporting a walking boot in the locker room after the game. While the back revealed that his X-rays came back negative and said he could have returned, this is certainly a situation to monitor leading up to Green Bay’s Week 10 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.
If Jones is unable to go or limited, Kylin Hill immediately becomes an intriguing fantasy play. The second-year back saw his first snap of the 2022 season on Sunday, taking his lone rush for seven yards. Hill, a seventh-round pick last year, could get more opportunities with backup AJ Dillon struggling.
Dillon gained a meager 34 yards on his 11 carries compared to Jones' 25 yards on nine totes. Both backs had a pair of receptions, with Jones taking his for 20 yards and Dillon's going for 10 yards. Neither player scored.
These aren't the types of showings the Packers need to right the ship, especially since they came against a Lions defense that has allowed a whopping 148.8 rushing yards per game and has given up a league-worst 29.3 points per contest.
With both Dillon and Jones disappointing and the latter potentially injured, Hill could be the next man up for this desperate organization. He's worth a speculative add on waivers and could be a sneaky pickup as Green Bay tries to spark a turnaround.
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers (6 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500
Terrace Marshall Jr. went from being one of the more disappointing wideouts in the 2021 class and borderline unrosterable in fantasy to a potential season-saving pickup following the Carolina Panthers' house-cleaning at the trade deadline.
With Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson out of the way, Marshall had a career outing in Week 8, hauling in four of his nine targets for 87 yards, and he found the end zone for the first time as a professional Sunday when he caught three of his six looks for 53 yards and a score.
Because Carolina is in full-blown rebuilding mode, it is clearly using the back half of the 2022 campaign to see what it has in players like Marshall who haven't received much opportunity early on in their careers.
Marshall is capitalizing on this. After failing to see the field for 50 percent of the snaps in any of the three games in which he was active over the first six weeks, he's gone on to log at least 86 percent of the offensive snaps since Week 7.
While the sophomore's production may be streaky, he's in line for more volume than almost any other player who can still be found on waivers in competitive leagues at this time of year.
That alone gives him plenty of value and makes him a must-add ahead of the Panthers' impending Thursday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, the same opponent he feasted on in Week 8.
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (5 Percent Rostered)
DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600
Darius Slayton has provided the New York Giants with a consistent receiving threat when they most needed one.
Although the team appeared to have a crowded receivers room going into the 2022 season, injuries and other issues have severely limited the number of competent wideouts the G-Men have been able to field.
Slayton has filled the void in a big way. Between Weeks 5 and 8, he has caught 15 of his 22 targets for 221 yards and a touchdown. He was on the field for at least 54 percent of the offensive snaps in that span, including a season-high 74 percent of them in Week 8.
The Giants will be returning from bye in Week 10 for a home clash with the Houston Texans, a matchup that Slayton could easily post season-best numbers in. Houston has one of the league's most vulnerable defenses, giving up nearly 400 yards per game, and it will struggle to contain these well-rested G-Men.
While New York's offense isn't likely to air it out enough for Slayton to enter the high-end fantasy wideout discussion, he provides a stable floor and enough volume to be a weekly flex play or an ideal bye week/injury fill-in.
If you aren't happy with your current depth at the receiver spot, pick up Slayton and deploy him with confidence when needed.
