WWE Rumors on Lesnar vs. Lashley 3, Logan Paul's Injury and Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Lashley vs. Lesnar III in the Works

To the surprise of absolutely no one, a third match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar is coming.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the marquee rubber match between the two heavyweights could come at any event between now and WrestleMania.

"The story of the match is that Lashley totally dominated him, but Lesnar won the match," Meltzer said. "They're 1-1 now and there's a natural third match. I don't know if they're going to save it for WrestleMania, or I don’t know when. Originally it was gonna be Day 1, but obviously that's out. I don’t know if they'll do it at Survivor Series, I'm not sure where they'll do it. They may do it in Montreal, or they may save it for 'Mania."

Anyone who watched Saturday's match between the two at Crown Jewel knew instantly it was more of a setup for a future clash than an actual match. Lashley dominated Lesnar throughout, with The Almighty only losing because his over-aggression allowed Lesnar to pull off a counter to The Hurt Lock.

If the message wasn't sent loudly and clearly enough during the match, an enraged Lashley attacked Lesnar and stood firm after the bell—either cementing a heel turn or just simply sending a message he really hates Brock Lesnar.

Regardless, a rubber match between the two—one with a true finish—would be a match befitting the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania stage.

Logan Paul's WWE Future Hinges on Knee Injury

Crown Jewel will likely be the last time we see Logan Paul in a WWE ring for a long time.

He suffered a significant knee injury in Saturday's championship match against Roman Reigns:

Meltzer reported there has been no confirmation of a torn ACL, which would keep him out of action indefinitely. Even merely dealing with meniscus and MCL tears will likely involve surgery and an absence of several months.

Regardless, it's a disappointing outcome after what can only be described as a marvelous performance in Saudi Arabia. Paul looked like a seasoned veteran while wrestling in only his third match, displaying athleticism and crowd work actual professionals could take notes from.

PW Insider reported WWE officials were pleased with how Paul performed in his loss to Reigns, and it's not hard to see why. Given Paul is under a multi-year deal with the company, we know it won't be the last time he's in the ring overall.

That said, WWE might want to look long and hard at adding some extra dates to that deal.

WWE Pleased With Strowman vs. Omos

The PW Insider report also noted the hoss fight between Strowman and Omos drew plaudits from backstage officials.

While the match won't set any records, it was perfectly solid for what it was: two big, meaty men slappin' meat.

Strowman was able to show some vulnerability against Omos in a way he couldn't for most of his first run in the company, while Omos continued his development into a solid midcard giant.