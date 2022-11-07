3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 9 Win vs. Bills

0 of 3

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Don't look now, but the New York Jets are 6-3 and poised to make a push for the postseason. The Jets are flying high after Sunday's stunning win over the Buffalo Bills, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that the victory was no fluke.

A week after falling flat against the rival New England Patriots, New York took it to a Buffalo team that had seemed nearly unbeatable. The Jets pounded the ball on the ground, got mostly clean play from quarterback Zach Wilson and smothered what has been an elite Buffalo offense.

The result was a 20-17 victory that made a bigger statement than the score might suggest. With a 2-1 record in the division, the Jets have a real chance to win the AFC East this season.

The 6-2 Bills still have the division lead for now, but anyone expecting Buffalo to run away with the East could be in for a surprise. New York heads into its bye and has two weeks to prepare for Bill Belichick and a rematch with New England.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Jets' Week 9 win over Buffalo.

