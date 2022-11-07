Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT Win

Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT WinNovember 7, 2022
Patrick Mahomes willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening.
The star quarterback completed a career-high 43 passes on 68 attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His yardage total tied for the third-highest mark of his career.
As impressive as Mahomes was through the air, he arguably did his best work on the ground, where he rushed for 63 yards and a score in addition to a two-point conversion that tied the game at 17 with 2:56 left in regulation.
That capped off a 13-play, 93-yard drive, which also included a Mahomes 20-yard scramble on 3rd-and-17 as well as a 14-yard touchdown rush.
NFL @NFL
Mahomes on that last drive: 🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsKC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX">https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX</a> <a href="https://t.co/5iGGx9WbJi">pic.twitter.com/5iGGx9WbJi</a>
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
Patrick Mahomes had a 13.6% chance of scoring when he tucked the ball to scramble on his 14-yard TD run.<br><br>Mahomes has gained a career-high 63 rushing yards on scrambles in Week 9.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsKC</a> | Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/dpZ7K8w9Ax">pic.twitter.com/dpZ7K8w9Ax</a>
The Titans had the upper hand for much of the second half, thanks largely to running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for two second-quarter touchdowns to give Tennessee a 14-9 halftime edge en route to 115 rushing yards.
The Titans' defense then shut the Chiefs down for the first four second-half drives, which ended in an interception, a missed field goal and a pair of punts.
But Mahomes shined when needed most on the game-tying drive.
The game eventually went to overtime, where Mahomes led Kansas City on a 13-play, 64-yard drive capped by a 28-yard Harrison Butker field goal.
The key play occurred when Mahomes scrambled for what seemed like an eternity before finding tight end Noah Gray down the field for a huge gain:
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
Patrick Mahomes scrambled 26.5 yards before throwing the ball on his 27-yard pass to Noah Gray to keep the Chiefs' drive alive.<br><br>Mahomes has thrown for 869 yards when scrambling 20+ yards since 2018, 354 more than the next closest QB (Josh Allen: 515).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsKC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsKC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/zoxwC8CMO3">pic.twitter.com/zoxwC8CMO3</a>
The Titans turned the ball over on downs after a pair of sacks put them 16 yards behind the original line of scrimmage on their overtime chance, ending the game.
During and after the matchup, analysts and fans alike were awed by Mahomes' magic once again, with some calling him the MVP thus far.
Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho
As someone who was too young to appreciate Michael Jordan in his prime, I make sure to value every snap Patrick Mahomes plays. <br><br>What we’re presently witnessing will be iconic history one day.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Patrick Mahomes is the first Chiefs player with back-to-back 400-yard passing games.<br><br>He also accounted for 82% of his team's rush yards (63 of 77). That is the 5th-highest pct by a QB over the last 20 seasons and highest since Cam Newton hit 87% in 2017 (min. 50 team rush yds). <a href="https://t.co/Qu6WO8Xr7c">pic.twitter.com/Qu6WO8Xr7c</a>
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Patrick Mahomes is the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 yards and a touchdown passing and 60 yards and a touchdown rushing in the same game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a>
The 6-2 Chiefs will now welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars into town next Sunday.