Patrick Mahomes Amazes NFL Twitter as Chiefs Rally Past Titans for OT Win

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Patrick Mahomes willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 comeback victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening.

The star quarterback completed a career-high 43 passes on 68 attempts for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His yardage total tied for the third-highest mark of his career.

As impressive as Mahomes was through the air, he arguably did his best work on the ground, where he rushed for 63 yards and a score in addition to a two-point conversion that tied the game at 17 with 2:56 left in regulation.

That capped off a 13-play, 93-yard drive, which also included a Mahomes 20-yard scramble on 3rd-and-17 as well as a 14-yard touchdown rush.

The Titans had the upper hand for much of the second half, thanks largely to running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for two second-quarter touchdowns to give Tennessee a 14-9 halftime edge en route to 115 rushing yards.

The Titans' defense then shut the Chiefs down for the first four second-half drives, which ended in an interception, a missed field goal and a pair of punts.

But Mahomes shined when needed most on the game-tying drive.

The game eventually went to overtime, where Mahomes led Kansas City on a 13-play, 64-yard drive capped by a 28-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

The key play occurred when Mahomes scrambled for what seemed like an eternity before finding tight end Noah Gray down the field for a huge gain:

The Titans turned the ball over on downs after a pair of sacks put them 16 yards behind the original line of scrimmage on their overtime chance, ending the game.

During and after the matchup, analysts and fans alike were awed by Mahomes' magic once again, with some calling him the MVP thus far.

The 6-2 Chiefs will now welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars into town next Sunday.