UFC Fight Between Nuerdanbieke, Minner Being Investigated Over Suspicious Betting

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke's first-round TKO victory over Darrick Minner is reportedly under investigation following suspicious betting patterns.

According to David Purdum and Marc Raimondi of ESPN, multiple sportsbooks in different states reported the suspicious activity. Some even took the fight off their boards in the hours leading up to the fight.

U.S. Integrity, which is a firm that monitors betting markets and works with sportsbooks, is investigating even though it does not have enforcement power. That means other authorities or betting regulators would be in charge of any type of official response.

Purdum and Raimondi explained Neurdanbieke's odds at a victory "moved dramatically" ahead of the fight with many gamblers betting on him to win in the first round.

It should be noted there were some rumors that Minner was injured, and his odds to win jumped from -220 to -420. Minner was showing obvious pain during the fight, and Neurdanbieke dropped him with a knee to the head.

The TKO occurred just one minute and seven seconds into the first round.

Someone familiar with Minner's camp said he was "absolutely injured," and the ESPN report explained opinion is split about whether leaks regarding the injury helped move the odds or if Minner potentially threw the fight.