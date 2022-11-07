Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 3

Week 9 of the NFL season was another roller coaster for fantasy managers. There were highs, like Davante Adams finally getting going to finish as the top receiver in fantasy ahead of Sunday Night Football, with 36.60 points.

There were lows, like tight end Kyle Pitts bamboozling managers once again by following a 19-point week (his highest of the season) with a 4.7-point outing.

But unless your fantasy team has gone the way of the Carolina Panthers (we're not saying you can't climb out of that hole...but we're not hopeful that you can), there's always a bright spot heading into a new week of fantasy, and that's the players on waivers who offer a glimmer of hope to turn your team around.

Let's take a look at three of the players who did impress on Sunday. Two are even from the same team; if it wasn't obvious, we do not recommend submitting waiver claims for both of them.

To be considered "breakouts," the following players must have been rostered in less than 55 percent of leagues as of Sunday.