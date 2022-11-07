X

    NASCAR at Phoenix 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins to Capture 2nd Career Championship

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 7, 2022

    Joey Logano during the NASCAR Series auto race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    Joey Logano is the NASCAR Cup Series champion for the second time in five years, and he capped off his phenomenal 2022 season in style.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    JOEY LOGANO IS THE 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/NASCAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASCAR</a> CUP SERIES CHAMPION! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/4PbjN8UZk5">pic.twitter.com/4PbjN8UZk5</a>

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    RETWEET to congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyLogano</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/NASCAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASCAR</a> Cup Series CHAMPION! <a href="https://t.co/PEvNJuKOyh">pic.twitter.com/PEvNJuKOyh</a>

    All Logano needed to do to win the title was finish better than fellow playoff finalists Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday.

    But he left no doubt as to who this year's champion was by placing first at Phoenix Raceway to cement his second-ever Cup Series title and fourth victory this season.

    Ryan Blaney took second in the race, one spot ahead of Chastain in third. Bell finished 10th, and Elliott took 28th after spinning out early in Stage 3.

    It was an emotional day in Phoenix after news emerged that Coy Gibbs, the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, died overnight at the age of 49. A pre-race moment of silence honored his memory.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    A moment of silence in honor of Coy Gibbs is held at Phoenix Raceway. <a href="https://t.co/OeXHBMG71O">pic.twitter.com/OeXHBMG71O</a>

    With heavy hearts, the field got going in Phoenix with a title on the line. Here's how it went down.

    Stage 1

    Logano ended up winning the first stage (60 laps) by a half-second over Blaney.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    Joey Logano is off to a fast start in Phoenix, winning Stage 1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/xxly3derAT">pic.twitter.com/xxly3derAT</a>

    Elliott (sixth), Bell (11th) and Chastain (13th) rounded out the playoff quartet at this juncture.

    Stage 2

    Bell and Chastain had a great pitstop in the second stage that vaulted them up the leaderboard.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain gain ground and rise into the top 10 after the race off pit road. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/UMcowlDESL">pic.twitter.com/UMcowlDESL</a>

    Logano still held the lead midway through the race, but his teammate Blaney soon took over first.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano battle for the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/P15rpulkuZ">pic.twitter.com/P15rpulkuZ</a>

    Blaney ended up hanging on for the Stage 2 win. Here's how the final four looked at that moment.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship4?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship4</a> after Stage 2:<br><br>Logano - 2nd<br>Bell - 6th<br>Chastain - 11th<br>Elliott - 13th<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFW5FcU77f">pic.twitter.com/EFW5FcU77f</a>

    That set the stage for a dramatic finish.

    Stage 3

    Elliott went from an incredible high to a massive low early in Stage 3.

    He vaulted himself into sixth place after a crucial pit stop, with only Logano ahead of him in the playoff chase.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    Chase Elliott rises up to 6th after the race off pit road heading into Stage 3.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/XAqieUdms8">pic.twitter.com/XAqieUdms8</a>

    However, contact from Chastain sent Elliott spinning into the wall, subsequently ending his championship dreams.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    Chase Elliott spins!<br><br>Ross Chastain got into him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship4?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship4</a><br><br>📺 : <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/bh9fWCTwcm">pic.twitter.com/bh9fWCTwcm</a>

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    A look at what happened to <a href="https://twitter.com/chaseelliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chaseelliott</a> from <a href="https://twitter.com/RossChastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RossChastain</a>'s on-board camera! <a href="https://t.co/PhLyGEH7wO">pic.twitter.com/PhLyGEH7wO</a>

    He fell all the way to 30th in a car that needed more maintenance.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/chaseelliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chaseelliott</a> now runs 30th, one lap down, but the No. 9 car still needs work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship4?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship4</a> <a href="https://t.co/0I8tIVDF8s">pic.twitter.com/0I8tIVDF8s</a>

    Numerous analysts and fans gave their take on the matter.

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Chase Elliott: "Did I do something wrong there or what?"<br><br>Looks like Elliott came down on Chastain...and Chastain didn't lift. Appeared Elliott was not clear.

    Eric Estepp @EricEstepp17

    Dale Jr. summarized that perfectly. Elliott initiated the contact, but there are a lot of drivers who would've given him a little break.<br><br>Ross Chastain is not one of those drivers.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>

    Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi

    Hard to blame Ross Chastain for that incident. Looking at the replay it appears Chastain was already to Chase Elliott's inside when Elliott turned down.

    Daniel Kriete @DanielKriete4

    While many will put blame on Chastain, Elliott was the one who came down on him so that is on Elliott <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>

    Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass

    Thought it was interesting that Larson chose to restart behind Logano and that allowed Chastain to line up behind Elliott.

    With all that going on, Logano still led the playoff pack with first in sight.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    Under 75 to go from Phoenix, and <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> remains in championship position! <br><br>He’s third as <a href="https://twitter.com/Blaney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Blaney</a> leads the race! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamJL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamJL</a> <a href="https://t.co/qMEjQUpqV0">pic.twitter.com/qMEjQUpqV0</a>

    Issues on pit road gave Logano more breathing room over Chastain:

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    Trouble on pit road sets <a href="https://twitter.com/RossChastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RossChastain</a> back late! <a href="https://t.co/3Djr5DjdLb">pic.twitter.com/3Djr5DjdLb</a>

    But Bell was hot on Logano's heels.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    Bell vs. Logano! <br><br>This is the battle for the championship with less than 60 to go! (📺: NBC) <a href="https://t.co/MPHSlBb8OT">pic.twitter.com/MPHSlBb8OT</a>

    Unfortunately, Bell endured a scary pit stop after a member of the pit crew got his finger stuck between the nut and the spindle.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    Crew chief Adam Stevens explains to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBellRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBellRacing</a> what happened on the No. 20's last stop. <br><br>He'll restart 15th. <a href="https://t.co/Qky9DNYqyA">pic.twitter.com/Qky9DNYqyA</a>

    That wasn't the only harrowing moment of the stage, as Brad Keselowski had to climb out his car after it caught fire. Thankfully, he was unharmed.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    Brad Keselowski was forced to climb out of his car after it caught fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/ApbpA7aC09">pic.twitter.com/ApbpA7aC09</a>

    The title ultimately came down to Logano and Chastain. Logano eventually took the lead from Chase Briscoe and never looked back:

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    '<a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyLogano</a> to the lead!<br><br>Less than 30 laps remain in the championship! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamJL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamJL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sjb4oZb9bc">pic.twitter.com/Sjb4oZb9bc</a>

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    Just 10 to go for <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a>! <br><br>His championship lead over <a href="https://twitter.com/RossChastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RossChastain</a> is two seconds! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamJL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamJL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pr2cvfyqQT">pic.twitter.com/Pr2cvfyqQT</a>

    The champion spoke postrace with NBC.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    "I never been truly this ready for a championship race and we did it."<a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> was all smiles after winning the <a href="https://twitter.com/NASCAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASCAR</a> Cup Series Championship. <a href="https://t.co/2HAmcEYYSA">pic.twitter.com/2HAmcEYYSA</a>

    With that, Logano and Team Penske emerged victorious. This also marked the second Cup Series title for crew chief Paul Wolfe, who won with Keselowski in 2012.

    Closing Notes on Playoff Participants

    Logano previously won in 2018, when he earned three race victories and 26 top-10 finishes.

    Bell came in as a big underdog in just his third NASCAR Cup Series season, but he's steadily risen from 20th in 2020 to 12th in 2021 before the top-four finish this year.

    Chastain arguably came in as the biggest longshot of them all having never finished higher than 20th in four full-time NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

    But he forced his way into the championship conversation thanks to a pair of wins and one of the most incredible maneuvers in NASCAR history.

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    UNBELIEVABLE!<a href="https://twitter.com/RossChastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RossChastain</a> floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/9qX3eq7T6h">pic.twitter.com/9qX3eq7T6h</a>

    Elliott, the regular-season champion, was looking for his second title in three years.

    In the end, it was Logano who emerged as this year's champion.

    Fans won't have to wait too long for the beginning of the 2023 season, which will start February 5 with the Daytona 500.

