NASCAR at Phoenix 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins to Capture 2nd Career Championship

NASCAR at Phoenix 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins to Capture 2nd Career ChampionshipNovember 7, 2022
Joey Logano is the NASCAR Cup Series champion for the second time in five years, and he capped off his phenomenal 2022 season in style.
All Logano needed to do to win the title was finish better than fellow playoff finalists Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday.
But he left no doubt as to who this year's champion was by placing first at Phoenix Raceway to cement his second-ever Cup Series title and fourth victory this season.
Ryan Blaney took second in the race, one spot ahead of Chastain in third. Bell finished 10th, and Elliott took 28th after spinning out early in Stage 3.
It was an emotional day in Phoenix after news emerged that Coy Gibbs, the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, died overnight at the age of 49. A pre-race moment of silence honored his memory.
With heavy hearts, the field got going in Phoenix with a title on the line. Here's how it went down.
Stage 1
Logano ended up winning the first stage (60 laps) by a half-second over Blaney.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Joey Logano is off to a fast start in Phoenix, winning Stage 1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/xxly3derAT">pic.twitter.com/xxly3derAT</a>
Elliott (sixth), Bell (11th) and Chastain (13th) rounded out the playoff quartet at this juncture.
Stage 2
Bell and Chastain had a great pitstop in the second stage that vaulted them up the leaderboard.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain gain ground and rise into the top 10 after the race off pit road. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/UMcowlDESL">pic.twitter.com/UMcowlDESL</a>
Logano still held the lead midway through the race, but his teammate Blaney soon took over first.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano battle for the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/P15rpulkuZ">pic.twitter.com/P15rpulkuZ</a>
Blaney ended up hanging on for the Stage 2 win. Here's how the final four looked at that moment.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship4</a> after Stage 2:<br><br>Logano - 2nd<br>Bell - 6th<br>Chastain - 11th<br>Elliott - 13th<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFW5FcU77f">pic.twitter.com/EFW5FcU77f</a>
That set the stage for a dramatic finish.
Stage 3
Elliott went from an incredible high to a massive low early in Stage 3.
He vaulted himself into sixth place after a crucial pit stop, with only Logano ahead of him in the playoff chase.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Chase Elliott rises up to 6th after the race off pit road heading into Stage 3.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/XAqieUdms8">pic.twitter.com/XAqieUdms8</a>
However, contact from Chastain sent Elliott spinning into the wall, subsequently ending his championship dreams.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Chase Elliott spins!<br><br>Ross Chastain got into him! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship4</a><br><br>📺 : <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/bh9fWCTwcm">pic.twitter.com/bh9fWCTwcm</a>
He fell all the way to 30th in a car that needed more maintenance.
NASCAR @NASCAR
.<a href="https://twitter.com/chaseelliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chaseelliott</a> now runs 30th, one lap down, but the No. 9 car still needs work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Championship4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Championship4</a> <a href="https://t.co/0I8tIVDF8s">pic.twitter.com/0I8tIVDF8s</a>
Numerous analysts and fans gave their take on the matter.
Eric Estepp @EricEstepp17
Dale Jr. summarized that perfectly. Elliott initiated the contact, but there are a lot of drivers who would've given him a little break.<br><br>Ross Chastain is not one of those drivers.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>
With all that going on, Logano still led the playoff pack with first in sight.
NASCAR @NASCAR
Under 75 to go from Phoenix, and <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> remains in championship position! <br><br>He’s third as <a href="https://twitter.com/Blaney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Blaney</a> leads the race! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamJL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamJL</a> <a href="https://t.co/qMEjQUpqV0">pic.twitter.com/qMEjQUpqV0</a>
Issues on pit road gave Logano more breathing room over Chastain:
But Bell was hot on Logano's heels.
Unfortunately, Bell endured a scary pit stop after a member of the pit crew got his finger stuck between the nut and the spindle.
That wasn't the only harrowing moment of the stage, as Brad Keselowski had to climb out his car after it caught fire. Thankfully, he was unharmed.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Brad Keselowski was forced to climb out of his car after it caught fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>.<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/ApbpA7aC09">pic.twitter.com/ApbpA7aC09</a>
The title ultimately came down to Logano and Chastain. Logano eventually took the lead from Chase Briscoe and never looked back:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
'<a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeyLogano</a> to the lead!<br><br>Less than 30 laps remain in the championship! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamJL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamJL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sjb4oZb9bc">pic.twitter.com/Sjb4oZb9bc</a>
NASCAR @NASCAR
Just 10 to go for <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a>! <br><br>His championship lead over <a href="https://twitter.com/RossChastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RossChastain</a> is two seconds! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamJL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamJL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pr2cvfyqQT">pic.twitter.com/Pr2cvfyqQT</a>
The champion spoke postrace with NBC.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
"I never been truly this ready for a championship race and we did it."<a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> was all smiles after winning the <a href="https://twitter.com/NASCAR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NASCAR</a> Cup Series Championship. <a href="https://t.co/2HAmcEYYSA">pic.twitter.com/2HAmcEYYSA</a>
With that, Logano and Team Penske emerged victorious. This also marked the second Cup Series title for crew chief Paul Wolfe, who won with Keselowski in 2012.
Closing Notes on Playoff Participants
Logano previously won in 2018, when he earned three race victories and 26 top-10 finishes.
Bell came in as a big underdog in just his third NASCAR Cup Series season, but he's steadily risen from 20th in 2020 to 12th in 2021 before the top-four finish this year.
Chastain arguably came in as the biggest longshot of them all having never finished higher than 20th in four full-time NASCAR Cup Series seasons.
But he forced his way into the championship conversation thanks to a pair of wins and one of the most incredible maneuvers in NASCAR history.
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
UNBELIEVABLE!<a href="https://twitter.com/RossChastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RossChastain</a> floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/9qX3eq7T6h">pic.twitter.com/9qX3eq7T6h</a>
Elliott, the regular-season champion, was looking for his second title in three years.
In the end, it was Logano who emerged as this year's champion.
Fans won't have to wait too long for the beginning of the 2023 season, which will start February 5 with the Daytona 500.