Justin Fields Breaks Michael Vick's Record for Most Rushing Yards by QB in a Game

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Chicago Bears lost again Sunday, but there is plenty of reason for optimism thanks to their young quarterback.

Justin Fields put on a show during the 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins with 178 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He broke Michael Vick's record of 173 rushing yards, which was the most for a quarterback in modern NFL history.

Chicago is just 3-6 and not a realistic contender this season, making Fields' progression the most important thing for the franchise.

He's not exactly surrounded by game-changing talent either, which was never clearer than when he scrambled free from pressure and delivered a strike to Equanimeous St. Brown on a fourth-down play on the team's final drive. It was an excellent individual effort by Fields, but the wide receiver dropped it and the Bears' chances at a win.

That it came on the same drive as an obvious missed pass interference call by the officials on a deep ball to Chase Claypool only underscored just how uphill of a battle Fields is facing in his second year with his second different head coach and offensive coordinator.

Yet he has shown plenty of progress of late.

He led the Bears to a surprising road win over the New England Patriots in Week 7 and has accounted for 1,306 total yards, 11 total touchdowns and just two interceptions during the last five games.

Even better for Chicago is the fact it has the most cap space in the entire league for 2023, meaning first-year general manager Ryan Poles will have plenty of opportunities to add talent around the Ohio State product through free agency and the draft.

The Bears have been searching for a franchise quarterback for generations, and they may have one who is already breaking rushing records that belonged to Vick.

If nothing else, Chicago fans have realistic reason for hope when it comes to the quarterback position for the first time in years.