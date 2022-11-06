X

    Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Fans for 3 INT, Struggling in Packers' Loss to Lions

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 6, 2022

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    AP Photo/Duane Burleson

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous game Sunday thanks to three red-zone interceptions en route to a 15-9 road loss to the two-win Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

    All three picks were back-breakers.

    On 1st-and-goal at the Detroit 5-yard line in the first quarter, Rodgers threw a pick to the Lions' Kerby Joseph to kill a 13-play, 88-yard drive.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsDET</a> | 📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/88hvGgWDEd">pic.twitter.com/88hvGgWDEd</a>

    On 4th-and-goal at the Detroit 1-yard line to begin the second quarter, Rodgers tossed his second interception, this time to Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    First career pick for the first round pick❗️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsDET</a> | 📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/8lA5YloRIj">pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj</a>

    The Packers found themselves down 8-0 in the third quarter but got a big break when Jaire Alexander picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff and returned the ball to the Detroit 23.

    However, the positive momentum died quickly after Rodgers threw another interception to Joseph two plays later.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    It's Joseph again❗️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsDET</a> | 📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/BYJfPDCbD6">pic.twitter.com/BYJfPDCbD6</a>

    Green Bay clawed back and made it a one-score game late. The Packers found themselves with one more chance for a game-winning touchdown and had 1st-and-10 on the Lions' 17. However, four incomplete passes effectively ended the game.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Defense delivers the dub 🙅‍♂️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsDET</a> 📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/phKIRYmDB7">pic.twitter.com/phKIRYmDB7</a>

    It's been a nightmare season for the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP, and the Packers now find themselves in serious danger of missing the playoffs. After the game, analysts and fans let Rodgers have it on Twitter.

    Justis Mosqueda @JuMosq

    If my count is right, this was Aaron Rodgers' stat line in the red zone today:<br><br>2 of 10 for seven yards and two interceptions

    Tej Seth @tejfbanalytics

    aaron rodgers just put up 9 points and had a -0.14 EPA/play against the worst defense in NFL history 😂😂

    Jake Trowbridge @JakeTrowbridge

    Aaron Rodgers screaming at the bench about that red zone interception is like me screaming at my neighbor because I locked myself out of my car.

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Aaron Rodgers gives it right back. Picked off right in front of the end zone on a pass over the middle to Tonyan. Brutal game from Rodgers today.

    Mark Kaboly @MarkKaboly

    Never seen so many Aaron Rodgers passes be thrown nowhere near a receiver. Typically that's the WR screwing up.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Aaron Rodgers has been sooooo bad this season. Sheesh.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Cannot wait for Aaron Rodgers' press conference to find out who else is to blame for this one. <br><br>Should be good.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The Lions entered today allowing 32.1 points per game, by far the worst in the NFL. <br><br>They hadn't held anyone to fewer than 24 points. <br><br>The Packers managed 9 points today and have lost 5 straight games with Aaron Rodgers at QB for the first time since 2008.

    IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers

    Aaron Rodgers deserves to be benched

    Jeff Nowak @Jeff_Nowak

    For perspective: Aaron Rodgers is 39 this season.<br><br>Drew Brees was 39 in the 2018 season. That’s the year he went on national TV and had a 4-TD game with passes to:<br>- Dan Arnold<br>- Austin Carr<br>- Tommylee Lewis<br>- Keith Kirkwood <a href="https://t.co/LsxBloDUgA">https://t.co/LsxBloDUgA</a>

    Isaac @WorldofIsaac

    Aaron Rodgers blaming his teammates after throwing an INT off a defenders helmet LOL <a href="https://t.co/2ygOfool3R">pic.twitter.com/2ygOfool3R</a>

    Marcellus Wiley 🧢 @marcelluswiley

    Wonder how many Packers want to call out Aaron Rodgers today but are shook 🤦🏿‍♂️ Nothing worse than a teammate perceived to be above the law

    Mike Tanier @MikeTanier

    Aaron Rodgers is officially out of others to blame

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    Yeah I don't know what the hell Aaron Rodgers is doing.

    The schedule won't get any easier for the Packers, who will now face the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, the 5-2 Tennessee Titans and the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in their next three games.

