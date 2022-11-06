Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Fans for 3 INT, Struggling in Packers' Loss to Lions

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous game Sunday thanks to three red-zone interceptions en route to a 15-9 road loss to the two-win Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

All three picks were back-breakers.

On 1st-and-goal at the Detroit 5-yard line in the first quarter, Rodgers threw a pick to the Lions' Kerby Joseph to kill a 13-play, 88-yard drive.

On 4th-and-goal at the Detroit 1-yard line to begin the second quarter, Rodgers tossed his second interception, this time to Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

The Packers found themselves down 8-0 in the third quarter but got a big break when Jaire Alexander picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff and returned the ball to the Detroit 23.

However, the positive momentum died quickly after Rodgers threw another interception to Joseph two plays later.

Green Bay clawed back and made it a one-score game late. The Packers found themselves with one more chance for a game-winning touchdown and had 1st-and-10 on the Lions' 17. However, four incomplete passes effectively ended the game.

It's been a nightmare season for the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP, and the Packers now find themselves in serious danger of missing the playoffs. After the game, analysts and fans let Rodgers have it on Twitter.

The schedule won't get any easier for the Packers, who will now face the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, the 5-2 Tennessee Titans and the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles in their next three games.