Kevin Durant Wants to Join Commanders' Ownership Group; Franchise Could Sell for $7B

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to claim a stake in the Washington Commanders should Dan and Tanya Snyder sell the NFL franchise.

"In a perfect world, I would be a part of it," he said to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we'll see. Hopefully it's somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that the Commanders could sell for as high as $7 billion.

The 12-time All-Star is from Washington, D.C., and told Friedell he's "excited as a fan" for the Commanders' future.

"I feel like we drafted well the last couple years," he said. "We got some foundation pieces that can help you win football games moving forward. So yeah, I think it's an attractive destination."

The Snyders announced Wednesday they hired BofA Securities to explore the potential sale of the Commanders.

Fans have called for an ownership change for years, and the dissent has reached a fevered pitch amid a series of controversies involving the organization.

The Commanders were the subject of an investigation into their workplace atmosphere in 2021, which drew the attention of Congress as well. On the same day as the Snyders' announcement, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reported prosecutors from the U.S. attorney's office were looking into alleged financial improprieties.

An earlier report from ESPN cast serious doubt on how much support from fellow NFL owners Dan Snyder even enjoys now. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was the first to go on record and call for his removal.

In the event the Commanders are officially put up for sale, the Snyders almost assuredly wouldn't have trouble finding bidders despite all of the recent turmoil.

People's Charlotte Triggs and Natasha Dye reported Bezos may be interested and could bring Jay-Z within his ownership group. Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg reported Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen is laying the groundwork for a bid.

If Durant were to obtain a minority share, this wouldn't be his first foray into sports ownership. He bought a five percent stake in the MLS' Philadelphia Union in June 2020 and became a minority investor in the NWSL's NJ/NY Gotham FC in May.