AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Georgia continues to lead the way in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, claiming 62 first-place votes following a 27-13 victory over Tennessee.

The Vols fell from No. 3 to No. 5 with the defeat. Clemson and Alabama slipped to 12th and 10th, respectively, after losing Saturday as well.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama Ole Miss Clemson Utah Penn State North Carolina Tulane North Carolina State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Florida State

Although Georgia opened the year with an emphatic 49-3 win against Oregon, there was still a sense the Bulldogs weren't putting it all together. They had a close call against Missouri and looked sluggish in a double-digit win over Kent State before that.

On Saturday, Kirby Smart's squad sent a message. Georgia effectively had the game in hand by halftime when it held a 24-6 lead.

The Bulldogs held the high-powered Tennessee offense to 289 total yards, while Stetson Bennett was an efficient 17-of-25 for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia is all but guaranteed to be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and it should have a semifinal berth sewn up if it runs the table in the regular season.

For the Vols, the playoff door might remain open thanks to Clemson and Alabama.

Tennessee would arguably have a stronger resume than the Tigers in the event they both finish with one loss, and the CFP selection committee might have a hard time selling a two-loss Crimson Tide or LSU as a playoff team should either win the SEC.

Clemson and Alabama's upsets were good news for TCU and Oregon, too.

The committee ranked the Horned Frogs eighth in their first poll of the season, listing them as lowest unbeaten Power Five team. Considering Ohio State or Michigan is guaranteed to have at least one loss, TCU might now control its playoff destiny.

For Oregon, it could come down to how much you weight a Pac-12 title against a far more one-sided loss to Georgia than Tennessee had. With as much as the Ducks have improved since the opening week, they'd probably get the nod in a head-to-head tie with the Vols.

The next batch of CFP rankings will provide a peek into how the committee could view the top four if the status quo largely holds the rest of the way.

The schedule doesn't lead you to believe there will be much chaos in the week ahead.

The biggest clash pits Alabama against Ole Miss, a game that should be fun to watch but may have little impact on the playoff race.

TCU does hit the road to play Texas, which is fresh off a win over Kansas State. Taking down the Longhorns in Austin would send a clear message to the committee.