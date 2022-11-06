Schefter: Teams Called NFL About Pushing Trade Deadline Back to Week 10 or 12

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

The NFL received multiple calls about moving the trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The issue is expected to be raised at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later this month and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the league's owners meetings in the spring, according to sources," per Schefter.

Especially with the addition of a 17th game, a Week 8 trade deadline comes even earlier in the season. More than half the year remains, and in some cases a team might have only played seven games.

By comparison, MLB was nearly two-thirds of the way through when its Aug. 2 trade deadline passed this year. It was the same story in the NBA for the 2021-22 trade deadline on Feb. 10.

Waiting a few weeks allows the contenders to separate themselves from the pack in the NFL. Conversely, a team that got off to a disappointing start might change its attitude toward a midseason deal if it can wait until Week 10 or beyond.

Schefter reported the Los Angeles Rams were prepared to send two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Carolina Panthers for Brian Burns amid a 3-4 start. Would general manager Les Snead still be that aggressive if the Rams were 3-5 or even worse?

In the past, it often didn't matter when the trade deadline was in the NFL. Midseason deals, especially ones that could shift the balance of power in the league, were the exception rather than the norm.

A shift is happening across the league, however, where more and more front offices prefer the sure thing over the uncertainty of the NFL draft. That means not only a higher volume of trades but also deals involving notable stars such as Bradley Chubb and Christian McCaffrey.

It only seems natural for the NFL to adjust to the new normal.