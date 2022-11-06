Dabo Swinney: Criticism Should Be Directed at Me After Clemson's Loss to Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney: Criticism Should Be Directed at Me After Clemson's Loss to Notre DameNovember 6, 2022
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took the blame for his team's 35-14 upset to Notre Dame on Saturday.
"This was a really bad day and all the criticism was warranted and just should be directed at me, period," he told reporters after the game. "This is one of the most disappointing days that I've had as a head coach."
Julia Morris @JMorrisWYFF4
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonFB</a> Dabo Swinney after tonight's loss, "This was a really bad day and all of the criticism is warranted and should be directed at me. Period...it's on me...and again in 14 years of being the head coach, this is one of the most disappointing days..I've had as a head coach. <a href="https://t.co/ujUteFRF3D">pic.twitter.com/ujUteFRF3D</a>
Swinney added the Tigers "got out-coached in every facet of the game."
