Dabo Swinney: Criticism Should Be Directed at Me After Clemson's Loss to Notre Dame

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took the blame for his team's 35-14 upset to Notre Dame on Saturday.

"This was a really bad day and all the criticism was warranted and just should be directed at me, period," he told reporters after the game. "This is one of the most disappointing days that I've had as a head coach."

Swinney added the Tigers "got out-coached in every facet of the game."

