Barry Bonds Congratulates Dusty Baker on Winning 1st World Series with Astros

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

MLB home run king Barry Bonds congratulated Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker after his team won the World Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday to cap a 4-2 series win.

Baker played in the major leagues from 1968-1986, and he won one World Series in 1981 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He's enjoyed a tremendous 25-year career as a manager with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Giants, making the playoffs 12 times and winning at all stops.

However, a World Series win as a manager evaded Baker until 2022. That dry spell is now long over, though, as one of the most well-respected figures in all of baseball got his well-deserved trophy.

Bonds played under Baker on the Giants from 1993-2002. They knocked on the door of postseason success but ultimately fell short.

The Giants won 103 games in 1993 but missed out on the playoffs in the pre-wild card era (despite having MLB's second-best record) because the 104-win Atlanta Braves won the National League West.

San Francisco did win the National League West in 1997 and 2000 but lost in the Division Series each year.

Baker and Bonds finally led the Giants to the the World Series together in 2002 but ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Angels in seven games.

Baker returned to the World Series with the Astros last year, but Houston fell to the Atlanta Braves in six games. This time around, Houston won in six to catapult Baker atop the baseball world to end 2022.