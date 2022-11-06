What's Next For Roman Reigns After Win vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

When the dust settled at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns remained the Undisputed WWE Universal champion with a win over Logan Paul.

The contest wasn't without its close calls, however. Paul put in another exceptional performance and took the fight to The Tribal Chief but fell short after a single Spear.

The event's closing visual saw The Bloodline celebrating Reigns' latest successful defense, leaving fans to wonder what's next for him heading into Survivor Series later this month.

There are a number of different directions WWE can go in with Reigns in the remainder of 2022 and beyond. His next championship match doesn't have to be anytime soon, but it's not as if there is a shortage of Raw and SmackDown Superstars waiting in the wings to challenge him.

With WrestleMania season fast approaching, one has to question if the recent tension teased within The Bloodline's ranks will factor into whatever he ends up doing at The Show of Shows and if more seeds will be planted in the coming weeks.

How will WWE choose to follow up on Reigns' massive Crown Jewel victory?