WWE Twitter Applauds Logan Paul's Performance vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PPV

WWE Twitter Applauds Logan Paul's Performance vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PPVNovember 5, 2022
Logan Paul may not have succeeded in taking the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but he answered a lot of his skeptics in the process.
This was just Paul's second match in WWE, yet he looked the part of a seasoned veteran. Beyond his impressive athleticism, the 27-year-old has clearly put in a lot of time in the ring. He turned heads in a big way Saturday.
The Chris Amodio Show @ChrisAmodioShow
Hats off to <a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> guy crushed it at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a> I was skeptic at first but there’s no way he’s not going to be a megastar in this business. Guy has IT.
Some are already wondering whether Paul could become a world champion.
Noel Clarke @NoelClarke
If Logan Paul ever does win the title. I don’t think anyone can really complain about lack of respect for business or that he hasn’t earned it. In 3 matches he’s worked harder and shown as much ability as a lot of people already on the roster <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a>
Paul officially signed a contract with the company in June, so he won't be going anywhere. Depending on how committed he is moving forward, the championship predictions could easily come to fruition.