WWE Twitter Applauds Logan Paul's Performance vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PPV

AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

Logan Paul may not have succeeded in taking the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but he answered a lot of his skeptics in the process.

This was just Paul's second match in WWE, yet he looked the part of a seasoned veteran. Beyond his impressive athleticism, the 27-year-old has clearly put in a lot of time in the ring. He turned heads in a big way Saturday.

Some are already wondering whether Paul could become a world champion.

Paul officially signed a contract with the company in June, so he won't be going anywhere. Depending on how committed he is moving forward, the championship predictions could easily come to fruition.