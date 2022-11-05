X

    WWE Twitter Applauds Logan Paul's Performance vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PPV

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2022

    Logan Paul addresses the public whilst promoting an energy drink, on an open top bus traveling through London, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)
    AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

    Logan Paul may not have succeeded in taking the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but he answered a lot of his skeptics in the process.

    This was just Paul's second match in WWE, yet he looked the part of a seasoned veteran. Beyond his impressive athleticism, the 27-year-old has clearly put in a lot of time in the ring. He turned heads in a big way Saturday.

    Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac

    Logan Paul is a hell of a Pro Wrestler already. His technique is sharp as F. He stays in the moment &amp; he's really good at the detail stuff.

    Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi

    I’ve said it before, but it makes no sense that Logan Paul is this good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a>

    Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor

    The best way to describe Logan Paul right now?<br><br>He’s so much better than he has any right to be.

    The Chris Amodio Show @ChrisAmodioShow

    Hats off to <a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> guy crushed it at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a> I was skeptic at first but there’s no way he’s not going to be a megastar in this business. Guy has IT.

    Cageside Seats @cagesideseats

    Never thought I would say this, and cannot overstate it or say it emphatically enough -- Logan Paul is an absolute stud. Unreal performance out of him in a main event title match.

    Bryan Rose @br26

    i cannot believe how good logan paul is at pro wrestling

    TheRealSnowden @JESnowden

    That was as good as it could have possibly been. <br><br>Logan Paul is legit. <br><br>Roman Reigns is an all-timer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a>

    Some are already wondering whether Paul could become a world champion.

    Noel Clarke @NoelClarke

    If Logan Paul ever does win the title. I don’t think anyone can really complain about lack of respect for business or that he hasn’t earned it. In 3 matches he’s worked harder and shown as much ability as a lot of people already on the roster <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWECrownJewel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWECrownJewel</a>

    CrisCyborg.Com @criscyborg

    I’m a believer. <a href="https://twitter.com/LoganPaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LoganPaul</a> will be WWE champion one day and I’ll own the NFT

    Paul officially signed a contract with the company in June, so he won't be going anywhere. Depending on how committed he is moving forward, the championship predictions could easily come to fruition.

