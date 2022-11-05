Panthers' D.J. Moore Not Fined for Helmet Removal vs. Falcons Despite 15-Yard Penalty

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore was not fined as a result of his controversial 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Moore caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game in the closing seconds in Week 8:

Unfortunately, he received a personal foul call for removing his helmet on the field. Kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the potential go-ahead extra point after the 15-yard penalty, and Carolina lost 37-34 in overtime.

Panthers' tight end Stephen Sullivan was fined $4,583, however, for his actions during the celebration. Sullivan (No. 84) can also be seen with his helmet off in the end zone after the touchdown.

While Moore seemingly didn't take off his helmet until after he was out of the field of play through the end zone, Sullivan had run with his helmet off through the field to greet his teammate after the touchdown.

Moore was criticized after the game for his costly penalty, although he said he doesn't regret his actions.

"Regrets? Nah," Moore told reporters Friday. "Not to that extent. Should I not have done it? No. Did I do it? Yeah. And I own up to that. It was just like in the moment type of deal. Can I say if I would do it differently in that moment? Nah, probably not."

It was only the second personal foul call of Moore's career, coming after a taunting in September 2020.

His only career fine came in 2020 when he was docked $10,000 for breaking COVID-19 protocol.

Though it might have cost the 2-6 Panthers a chance at a win, it seems the NFL and Moore are ready to move past the incident. Carolina is looking to get back on track against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.