Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game.

Brown pointed at Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after scoring a second-quarter touchdown during the Eagles' 35-13 win.

The 25-year-old wideout was borderline unstoppable against Pittsburgh. He finished the contest with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

It's the continuation of a trend since he was acquired by the Eagles in an April trade with the Tennessee Titans, a move that looks better with each passing week.

Philadelphia is averaging 242.3 passing yards per game in 2022, which is an increase of over 40 yards from last year (200.2).

That improvement has come despite the Eagles featuring many of the same key pieces offensively, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Adding a true No. 1 receiver like Brown to the mix has made the passing game much tougher to defend, and that's a major reason Philly is the league's last undefeated team at 8-0 following Thursday's win over the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, it's just the third time in Brown's career he's been fined. The previous two occasions came in 2020 with the Titans for excessive celebrations, totaling $19,000, per Spotrac.

Brown and the Eagles will look to continue their winning ways Nov. 14 when they host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.