X

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2022

    A.J. Brown
    AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game.

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭

    Brown pointed at Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after scoring a second-quarter touchdown during the Eagles' 35-13 win.

    PFF @PFF

    YOU CAN’T COVER A.J. BROWN <br> <a href="https://t.co/08MBvTHeSm">pic.twitter.com/08MBvTHeSm</a>

    The 25-year-old wideout was borderline unstoppable against Pittsburgh. He finished the contest with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

    It's the continuation of a trend since he was acquired by the Eagles in an April trade with the Tennessee Titans, a move that looks better with each passing week.

    Philadelphia is averaging 242.3 passing yards per game in 2022, which is an increase of over 40 yards from last year (200.2).

    That improvement has come despite the Eagles featuring many of the same key pieces offensively, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and tight end Dallas Goedert.

    Adding a true No. 1 receiver like Brown to the mix has made the passing game much tougher to defend, and that's a major reason Philly is the league's last undefeated team at 8-0 following Thursday's win over the Houston Texans.

    Meanwhile, it's just the third time in Brown's career he's been fined. The previous two occasions came in 2020 with the Titans for excessive celebrations, totaling $19,000, per Spotrac.

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Brown and the Eagles will look to continue their winning ways Nov. 14 when they host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.