Everything You Need to Know For WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE

WWE has two premium live events left on the schedule for 2022, and the first one takes place Saturday when the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

The card for this show includes some big title matches, a few stipulations and one bout that fans have been looking forward to seeing for a long time.

Logan Paul will step into the ring for his third match when he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

The Raw women's title will also be on the line in a Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships are also up for grabs when The Brawling Brutes challenge The Usos.

Let's look at everything you need to know for Saturday's show.