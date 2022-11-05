Everything You Need to Know For WWE Crown Jewel 2022November 5, 2022
Everything You Need to Know For WWE Crown Jewel 2022
WWE has two premium live events left on the schedule for 2022, and the first one takes place Saturday when the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.
The card for this show includes some big title matches, a few stipulations and one bout that fans have been looking forward to seeing for a long time.
Logan Paul will step into the ring for his third match when he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
The Raw women's title will also be on the line in a Last Woman Standing match between Bianca Belair and Bayley, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships are also up for grabs when The Brawling Brutes challenge The Usos.
Let's look at everything you need to know for Saturday's show.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 11 a.m. ET (Kickoff), 12 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Crown Jewel. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Crown Jewel Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day
- Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
- Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
- Braun Strowman vs. Omos
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Championship)
- The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)
- Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)
Here is the full lineup, according to WWE.com: