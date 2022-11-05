Yankees' Aaron Boone Says He's 'Never Worried' About Job Security

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Aaron Boone has been manager of the New York Yankees since 2018, and he has yet to deliver the Bronx a World Series title despite boasting a roster that includes All-Star talent in Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and others.

While fans of the Pinstripes have been calling for the Yankees to fire Boone since they were eliminated from the 2022 postseason with a loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, the 49-year-old claims he's not worried about losing his job.

"As far as the job security, I’ve never worried about that—ever," Boone said, per Larry Fleisher of the Associated Press. "And the reality is last year I signed an extension and so my focus is on putting my steps forward to what’s next."

Boone's comments come after he was asked during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show (via SNY's Garrett Stepien) Thursday if he thought his job was in jeopardy. He responded:

"Well, I don't know. I really don't (worry about that stuff). Obviously, last year, when my contract was up -- obviously, that was speculated on a lot and I didn't even worry about it then. It's like, 'If it works out and we come together and work out a deal, great.' We were able to do that. So I think, finishing this year, I didn't look at it like that. I look at it as, 'I've got a few years left on my contract and the goal doesn't stop.'

"Even though there's the disappointment and the finality of this season, you've also got to pick yourself off the mat and understand that now starts the building toward next year and trying to get to this point and ultimately push through. That's what you continue to work for and that's what you focus on. You don't really worry about the -- I guess the -- job security. You understand that comes with the territory. And you certainly understand that when you sign up in this profession or this role."

Boone agreed to a three-year contact with the Yankees in October 2021, and team owner Hal Steinbrenner told the Associated Press after the Yankees were eliminated from the 2022 postseason that he intended to keep the manager in 2023.

In his five years as Yankees manager, Boone is 427-281. While his team has made the playoffs in each of his five seasons, it has never made it past the ALCS.

The Yankees put together an impressive 2022 campaign, claiming the AL East title with a 99-63 record. They entered the postseason with high hopes to make the World Series, but the bats went dormant and the pitching faltered against an Astros team that is now one win away from winning its first title since 2017.

New York will be championship or bust in 2023, especially if Judge returns on a new contract. If the Yankees fail to make the World Series for the sixth straight year under Boone, then it might be time for them to consider a change in the dugout.