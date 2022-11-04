Breeders' Cup 2022 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The 2022 Breeders' Cup competition got underway Friday, with the so-called future stars of horse racing taking center stage.

Viewed as the crowned jewel of horse racing outside of the Triple Crown, the Breeders' Cup features 14 races that carry $29 million worth of prices.

Here is a look at the first day of action from Del Mar Racetrack in California.

Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 Million Purse)

Win: Mischief Magic

Place: Dramatised

Show: Private Creed

Mischief Magic got the day underway with a strong victory in the Juvenile Turf Sprint with a blistering pace of one minute, 2.41 seconds. Trainer Charles Appleby has posted seven wins in his 12 Breeders' Cup races.

Juvenile Fillies ($2 Million)

Win: Wonder Wheel

Place: Leave No Trace

Show: Raging Sea

In the day's second race, Wonder Wheel came from behind on the final stretch to gallop to a three-length win over the field in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies Competition. The Mark E. Casse-trained horse came in at 6-1 odds and narrowly defeated 25-1 Leave No Trace.

Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 Million)

Win: Meditate

Place: Pleasant Passage

Show: Cairo Consort

A last-stretch surge also brought home the Juvenile Fillies Turf for Meditate, which came into the race as a 2-1 favorite and proved every bit worth the hype. Pleasant Passage finished a distant second, while Cairo Consort came in third in a race that largely did not feature any major surprises.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Win: Forte

Place: Cave Rock

Show: National Treasure

The most high-profile race on the Friday calendar went to Forte, when the 2-year-old colt came from behind to defeat pre-race favorite Cave Rock and capture the day's final $2 million purse.

National Treasure, which was in second for most of the race, finished in third after being overtaken by Forte down the stretch.