X

    Breeders' Cup 2022 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2022

    William Buick rides Mischief Magic (5) to victory past Ryan Moore on Dramatised (4) and Joel Rosario riding Private Creed (3) during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint raceat the Keenelend Race Course, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

    The 2022 Breeders' Cup competition got underway Friday, with the so-called future stars of horse racing taking center stage.

    Viewed as the crowned jewel of horse racing outside of the Triple Crown, the Breeders' Cup features 14 races that carry $29 million worth of prices.

    Here is a look at the first day of action from Del Mar Racetrack in California.

    Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 Million Purse)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Mischief Magic wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Juvenile Turf Sprint on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/keenelandracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keenelandracing</a>! Congrats to all of the connections! <a href="https://t.co/NB0JfvywZ4">pic.twitter.com/NB0JfvywZ4</a>

    Win: Mischief Magic
    Place: Dramatised
    Show: Private Creed

    Mischief Magic got the day underway with a strong victory in the Juvenile Turf Sprint with a blistering pace of one minute, 2.41 seconds. Trainer Charles Appleby has posted seven wins in his 12 Breeders' Cup races.

    Juvenile Fillies ($2 Million)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Wonder Wheel wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/NetJets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NetJets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Juvenile Fillies on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/keenelandracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keenelandracing</a>! Congrats to all of the connections! <a href="https://t.co/smmIRhtcxE">pic.twitter.com/smmIRhtcxE</a>

    Win: Wonder Wheel
    Place: Leave No Trace
    Show: Raging Sea

    Breeders' Cup 2022 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    In the day's second race, Wonder Wheel came from behind on the final stretch to gallop to a three-length win over the field in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies Competition. The Mark E. Casse-trained horse came in at 6-1 odds and narrowly defeated 25-1 Leave No Trace.

    Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 Million)

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Meditate wins the $1 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Juvenile Fillies Turf on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/keenelandracing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@keenelandracing</a>! Cheers to all of the connections! <a href="https://t.co/8irf7OQ8pp">pic.twitter.com/8irf7OQ8pp</a>

    Win: Meditate
    Place: Pleasant Passage
    Show: Cairo Consort

    A last-stretch surge also brought home the Juvenile Fillies Turf for Meditate, which came into the race as a 2-1 favorite and proved every bit worth the hype. Pleasant Passage finished a distant second, while Cairo Consort came in third in a race that largely did not feature any major surprises.

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile

    Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup

    REPLAY: Forte captures the $2 Million <a href="https://twitter.com/FanDuel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FanDuel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreedersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreedersCup</a> Juvenile pres. by <a href="https://twitter.com/TBaftercare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBAftercare</a>! Congrats to the connections on a thrilling <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureStarsFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureStarsFriday</a> victory! <a href="https://t.co/1Duzr91nbO">pic.twitter.com/1Duzr91nbO</a>

    Win: Forte
    Place: Cave Rock
    Show: National Treasure

    The most high-profile race on the Friday calendar went to Forte, when the 2-year-old colt came from behind to defeat pre-race favorite Cave Rock and capture the day's final $2 million purse.

    National Treasure, which was in second for most of the race, finished in third after being overtaken by Forte down the stretch.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.