Jacob deGrom Said He Wants to Stay with Mets in MLB Free Agency, Mark Canha Says

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

If you believe Jacob deGrom is keeping teammates updated on what he wants to happen during free agency, Mark Canha has some hopeful news for New York Mets fans.

Speaking to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Canha said deGrom has told him he wants to remain with the Mets.

"Jake told me he wants to come back, too, and he really likes it here, too." Canha said. "I’m hopeful for Jake."

The Mets have a lot of big free-agent decisions to make this offseason with their own players, let alone anyone from other teams they may want to pursue.

Per Spotrac, the Mets already have the highest payroll in MLB for the 2023 season at $205.5 million before free agency. The Philadelphia Phillies are No. 2 with $172.2 million in salary commitments.

DeGrom, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo are their top three free agents. SNY.tv's Andy Martino reported earlier this week the Mets are "prioritizing" Díaz and Nimmo over all the other internal free agents.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show in September that Díaz could become the first closer to sign a contract worth at least $100 million. The right-hander was dominant in 2022 with 32 saves, a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Nimmo should have no problem getting at least $100 million from a team on his next deal. The 29-year-old hit .274/.367/.433 with 53 extra-base hits in 151 games last season. He has an .827 career OPS and plays a premium position in center field.

It's more difficult to figure out what the market will be for deGrom. He is 34 years old and has only thrown 156.1 innings in 26 starts over the past two seasons combined due to injuries.

DeGrom's stuff was very good when he made his 2022 debut in August. His fastball averaged 98.9 mph and his slider averaged a career-high 92.7 mph, per FanGraphs.com. He finished the season with a 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

The Mets are the only organization deGrom has ever known. They selected him in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB draft and he made his big-league debut in 2014.

It would seem to be in the Mets' best interest to re-sign deGrom. Owner Steve Cohen has made big, aggressive moves with the hope of winning a World Series. They came up short in that quest this season, but their 101 victories during the regular season were tied for second-most in the NL.