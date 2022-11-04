Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott.

Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done" after 30 plays in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

"[Pollard] played a total of 30 plays, and I think that’s his max—as far as total play count— because then the juice doesn’t become the same and he’s not as quick, not as fast," Peete said of the 25-year-old.

