    Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says

    Adam WellsNovember 4, 2022

    Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

    Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott.

    Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done" after 30 plays in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

    "[Pollard] played a total of 30 plays, and I think that’s his max—as far as total play count— because then the juice doesn’t become the same and he’s not as quick, not as fast," Peete said of the 25-year-old.

