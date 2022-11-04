Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream."

McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit for the second out of the ninth, and closer Ryan Pressly recorded the final out two batters later to secure the victory and a 3-2 series lead, putting Houston one victory from a championship.

"I wanted to lay there longer," McCormick told reporters about laying on the field for a moment after the highlight-reel catch. "If it were the last out, I would've laid there all night."

The 27-year-old former Millersville University (Pa.) standout has made a modest impact at the plate across his first two MLB seasons, tallying a .751 OPS and 28 home runs in 227 games, but he's provided ample value for the Astros as a defender.

His 17 outs above average since the start of the 2021 season rank in a tie for joint-ninth among all MLB outfielders over the past two years, per FanGraphs.

McCormick explained he thought Realmuto had delivered a game-tying homer off the bat but knew he needed to do anything possible to make a play in case it stayed in the yard.

"Honestly, I thought he hit it out," he said. "I was going to run through a wall and catch it."

The outfielder, who grew up in the Philly suburb of West Chester, noted the fans above him in the right field bleachers weren't pleased with his game-changing play.

"They were upset," McCormick said. "They were really upset."

The Astros' win in Game 5 gives them two opportunities to clinch the franchise's second World Series championship on their home field, Minute Maid Park. Their first title came in 2017.

Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday night with an expected pitching matchup of Framber Valdez for Houston against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

If needed, a deciding Game 7 would take place Sunday night.