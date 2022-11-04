Steelers' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 9

3 of 3

Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers fans would be rooting against their AFC North rivals anyway, but they could have their tie with the Panthers broken if they pull an upset against the Bengals.

While Joe Burrow's side is going to be the favorite, there's reason to have shaky confidence in them. The Bengals are coming off a 32-13 drubbing from the Cleveland Browns while the Panthers have shown signs of fight since Steve Wilks took over for Matt Rhule. They beat the Bucs 21-3 in Week 7 and followed it up by taking the Falcons to overtime in a 37-34 loss.

The Bengals' offense struggled without Ja'Marr Chase against the Browns so the receiver's absence could once again hurt them.

Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

This one is probably the draft implications game of the week. Both teams have two wins so they are right there with the Steelers. So it's probably best to root for the team with the best chance to turn things around with a win.

That would be the Raiders. The team has their fair share of dysfunction but there's still an outside chance they can turn the ship. According to ESPN's NFL FPI, the Raiders have had the 10th-toughest schedule to this point in the season, however, their rest of the season schedule is just 28th.

Vegas was a playoff team last year and have had a hard time acclimating to new head coach Josh McDaniels. With an easier schedule and more time to figure things out it's possible they go on a run and get out of the top ten. That would need to start in Jacksonville, though.

Ravens at Saints, Monday Night, 8:15 p.m. ET

This is another case of Steelers fans getting to root against an AFC North rival while also hoping for improved draft positioning. The New Orleans Saints host the Ravens on the tipping point between contending for a playoff spot and having a lost season.

What's good about the 3-5 Saints from a draft perspective is that they have no incentive to tank for their own pick. They already traded it away to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints are still just one game back from the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South so a playoff berth is well within reach. However, it's going to be difficult to get there with Andy Dalton at quarterback.

A win for the Saints would only further those hopes and potentially put them in a tie with the Falcons for the division lead. A loss would put them three games below .500 and make them a threat to the Steelers draft slot.