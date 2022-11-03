Nets' Kyrie Irving Addresses Promotion of Antisemitic Film, Doesn’t Apologize

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving again avoided apologizing for promoting an antisemitic film on social media.

Irving spoke with reporters Thursday and was asked directly whether he was "sorry for the hurt that your posts caused people."

"I take my responsibility for posting that," he responded. "Some things that were questionable in there, untrue. Like I said the first time you guys asked me when I was sitting on that stage, I don't believe everything that everybody posts. It's a documentary. I take my responsibility."

Irving added he "didn't mean to cause any harm" and noted he wasn't the person who made the film.

That echoes what he said in a statement issued as part of a joint announcement made by him, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility."

Not only did that stop short of an unequivocal apology, but Irving also added he "[does] not believe everything said in the documentary was true," which suggests he did believe some of what was portrayed.

Among the unfounded claims in Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America is the assertion the death of six million Jews in the Holocaust is "one of the "five major falsehoods" espoused by the "Jewish controlled media in America."

The Southern Poverty Law Center notes that Holocaust denial "has long been an essential manifestation of antisemitism in the radical right."

Irving was asked pointedly Thursday whether he has any "antisemitic beliefs" and provided an evasive answer.

"I don't know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again, but this is not gonna turn into a spin-around cycle of questions upon questions," he said. "I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit."

When Irving was asked again for a yes or no to the initial question, he responded, "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported Wednesday that Irving's father and stepmother had spoken with ADL officials following the posts and the point guard's comments since then. According to Bondy, the seven-time All-Star wasn't at the meeting.

Asked whether he had met with the ADL, Irving told reporters Thursday the matter was "handled" but didn't specify whether he met with any ADL representatives.

Both Irving and the Nets have pledged to donate $500,000 each "toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities" and committed to work with the ADL on "educational programming that is inclusive and will comprehensively combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry."

Neither the Nets nor the NBA has issued any punishment to the 30-year-old regarding the situation. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday he intends to meet with Irving in person and said that the veteran point guard "made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material."