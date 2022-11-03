WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford to Star in New Hulu Series

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

A series starring married WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford is slated to debut on Hulu in 2023.

During WWE's earnings call with investors Wednesday (h/t WrestlingInc's Olivia Quinlan), WWE co-CEO Nick Khan announced the project, noting that the eight-episode first season is in production through WWE Studios.

WWE also extended its deal with Hulu through September 2024, meaning Hulu will retain its next-day rights to air Raw until at least then.

Belair and Ford met while training to be WWE Superstars at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and got married in June 2018, one year after announcing their engagement.

Since that time, both Belair and Ford have been elevated from NXT to the main roster, and they have experienced enormous success.

Belair, who is also known as The EST, is the reigning Raw women's champion, and she also previously held the SmackDown women's title and won the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match.

Along with Sasha Banks, she became the first Black woman to compete in a WrestleMania main event in 2021 when she and Banks headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Ford is one-half of the tag team known as The Street Profits, along with Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, making them only the second team in WWE history to accomplish that feat.

Many view Ford as a potential future world title contender as a singles wrestler based on his athleticism and charisma.

Both Belair and Ford are must-see performers on weekly WWE programming, which bodes well for the viability of a reality show starring both of them.

