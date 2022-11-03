Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Lack of Trade Deadline Activity Is 'Not My Area of Focus'

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was hoping the front office would make some moves before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but he understands why general manager Brian Gutekunst opted to stand pat.

"That's not my area of focus," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "Brian didn't think whatever was out there was worth whatever was required of what was given up. That just sends a message to us that we've got to play with the guys we've got and win with the guys we've got."

He added: "The compensation for whatever players we were going after just didn't make sense. So I trust Brian, and we had some good conversations. We were in on some things. It just didn't pan out."

