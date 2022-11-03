Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Vince McMahon and More

1 of 4

CM Punk's days in All Elite Wrestling may be finished, but his time in the wrestling industry may not be.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that "one source close to CM Punk said they would not rule out him wrestling again, and they claimed he 'got the wrestling bug again.'"

There are currently a number of moving parts regarding his status with All Elite Wrestling, and by the time that is all settled it is possible he will not be inclined to continue his wrestling career, the report continued, but there is at least some interest within WWE in signing the former world champion.

"Fightful also noted that a WWE source indicated they would likely be interested in possibly procuring the services of Punk. Since then, reps from multiple other companies have said that they'd at least be interested in having a conversation with Punk, but aren't sure of how motivated he'd be to continue."

Punk would be a momentous acquisition for WWE. While he had a less-than-stellar conclusion to his AEW run, there was no denying his popularity and ability to draw money.

There would likely need to be some real, frank discussions between him and Triple H given their rocky past together, but if both men are professional and can set aside personal feelings, there is a considerable amount of success to be had from Punk remaining in professional wrestling.

As long as he is inclined to do so.