Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Vince McMahon and More
CM Punk's career in wrestling is uncertain following what appears to be the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling, but we may not have seen the last of him.
Could the Chicago native still have a so-called "wrestling bug?"
Might he wish to continue his in-ring career now that he has once again experienced the rush of performing inside the squared circle?
That topic is at the forefront of this collection of wrestling rumor and innuendo.
CM Punk Not Finished Wrestling Yet?
CM Punk's days in All Elite Wrestling may be finished, but his time in the wrestling industry may not be.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that "one source close to CM Punk said they would not rule out him wrestling again, and they claimed he 'got the wrestling bug again.'"
There are currently a number of moving parts regarding his status with All Elite Wrestling, and by the time that is all settled it is possible he will not be inclined to continue his wrestling career, the report continued, but there is at least some interest within WWE in signing the former world champion.
"Fightful also noted that a WWE source indicated they would likely be interested in possibly procuring the services of Punk. Since then, reps from multiple other companies have said that they'd at least be interested in having a conversation with Punk, but aren't sure of how motivated he'd be to continue."
Punk would be a momentous acquisition for WWE. While he had a less-than-stellar conclusion to his AEW run, there was no denying his popularity and ability to draw money.
There would likely need to be some real, frank discussions between him and Triple H given their rocky past together, but if both men are professional and can set aside personal feelings, there is a considerable amount of success to be had from Punk remaining in professional wrestling.
As long as he is inclined to do so.
Vince McMahon "Done Done" With WWE
Sapp also reported Vince McMahon s not expected to return to the company in any role after WWE concluded the special investigation into his conduct.
"One WWE spokesperson was contacted for comment and said that Vince McMahon was "done, done," and would not be returning to the roles that were taken over by Triple H and several others. Beyond that, another WWE higher-up said that the morale in WWE over the last few months has been the highest they've seen it in over a decade that they've been around."
It is probably for the best. McMahon retired shortly before the publication of news he paid $12 million to four women over 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.
The product has been greatly improved under Triple H's creative direction and the uptick in morality cannot be denied. Bringing McMahon back into the fold would threaten the advancements made under The Game's creative regime and likely create confusion and uncertainty within the locker room.
There is far too much bad that could come from allowing him back into the key positions he used to fill and given the progress that has been made in his absence, it is likely the key power brokers in the company recognize this and would not allow the Chairman of the Board to assume those positions again anyway.
WWE does not need the toxicity that would accompany his return and the company's product cannot afford the several steps back it would take with the antiquated mindset of the former boss.
Mike Tyson-AEW Update
Mike Tyson's appearance this Friday night on Rampage as special guest commentator may be more than a one-time deal, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported.
"PWInsider.com is told this may not be just a one-off appearance for Mike Tyson in AEW and that the deal for Tyson to appear was put together just a few days ago."
It is not particularly surprising that Tyson would want to dip his toe back in the wrestling pool. A lifelong fan who routinely discusses his childhood fandom of Bruno Sammartino, he has jumped at several opportunities across WWE and AEW to participate in shows.
What, exactly, his role would be beyond special guest commentator remains to be seen but would likely be addressed Friday night on TNT.
Do not be surprised if it involves the Jericho Appreciation Society given Tyson's previous interactions with the Ring of Honor world champion in both WWE and AEW.
WWE Interested in Bringing Back Tegan Nox
Sapp also reported WWE's interest in bringing back Tegan Nox.
Nox is a former NXT talent who was briefly called up to the main roster but quickly forgotten before she was released in November of 2021. A former tag team partner then rival of Dakota Kai, she would easily fit into the ongoing feud between Damage CTRL and the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Raw women's champion Bianca Belair.
She also previously teamed with Shotzi, so that is a partnership WWE could revisit if it felt so inclined.
The report also suggests Nox is not the only women's star the company is eyeing, especially in light of the company bringing back Emma last Friday on SmackDown as Ronda Rousey's mystery opponent.
Given Triple H's clear dedication to the women's division and enhancing it in any way possible, it certainly makes sense. The identities of those other women WWE is interested in was not revealed in the report.