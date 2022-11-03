Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Antisemitic Post; PG, Nets to Donate $500K Each

Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Antisemitic Post; PG, Nets to Donate $500K EachNovember 3, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement on Wednesday following Irving's social media posts containing a link to an antisemitic film last week.
The statement included a pledge by the Nets and Irving to donate $500,000 each to "causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities."
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League just issued this statement. Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 "toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities." <a href="https://t.co/fMCtankPwS">pic.twitter.com/fMCtankPwS</a>
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
In the statement, Irving says “I take responsibility” for the negative impact of his Instagram post. He also said “I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”<br><br>The statement from Irving does not include an apology. <a href="https://t.co/XJojoxkvhe">https://t.co/XJojoxkvhe</a>
