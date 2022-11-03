X

    Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility for Antisemitic Post; PG, Nets to Donate $500K Each

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement on Wednesday following Irving's social media posts containing a link to an antisemitic film last week.

    The statement included a pledge by the Nets and Irving to donate $500,000 each to "causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities."

    Howard Beck @HowardBeck

    The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League just issued this statement. Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 "toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities." <a href="https://t.co/fMCtankPwS">pic.twitter.com/fMCtankPwS</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    In the statement, Irving says “I take responsibility” for the negative impact of his Instagram post. He also said “I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”<br><br>The statement from Irving does not include an apology. <a href="https://t.co/XJojoxkvhe">https://t.co/XJojoxkvhe</a>

