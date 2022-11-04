How Much Patience Should the Raiders Have with Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With new head coach Josh McDaniels on board and elite wide receiver Davante Adams teaming up with purported franchise quarterback Derek Carr, there was so much hope and hype surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders entering the 2022 NFL season.

The Raiders were already coming off a playoff campaign in which they won each of their last four games to finish 10-7, and the defense was also expected to be better with Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones joining the fray.

And yet, at about midseason, the Raiders are essentially facing extinction from the 2022 playoff picture Sunday in a tough road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 2-5, they're already three games out in the AFC West—where they reside in last place. And only six teams rank lower than them when it comes to DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders.

Sure, they suffered tough, close losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs (a potential season-saver in Week 5), but their bye week is already in the past and now they're coming off a horrendous 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"It was embarrassing," Carr told reporters after passing for just 101 yards in that defeat. "We are so much better than that."

Any NFL team is better than that, but at what point does Carr lose the benefit of the doubt? Being even a lot better than that might not be enough for a 31-year-old with a $40.5 million average annual salary and nearly a decade under his belt.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Meanwhile, McDaniels apologized to Raider Nation following that shutout loss in New Orleans, and it might not take much longer to wonder if he's cut out to be an NFL head coach. The longtime Bill Belichick disciple failed quite miserably in his first head-coaching stint with the Denver Broncos more than a decade ago, and he's now 5-14 in his last 19 games as the head sideline honcho for an NFL squad.

I know, it wasn't even seven months ago when Carr signed a fresh three-year, $121.5 million extension through 2025, and he's had just seven games to get reacclimated with former college teammate Adams in McDaniels' offense.

And I know, McDaniels was introduced to much fanfare as the team's head coach just nine months ago. He's had just seven games to tailor his offense around Carr, Adams and key cogs Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow—the latter two of whom haven't been healthy of late.

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

And that offense has been a mess beyond the quarterback position, a lot of which has to fall on McDaniels. They rank bottom-12 in the red zone despite a ton of talent, and it's fair to wonder if the guy is suited to run an NFL team.

And there's a reason why the Raiders essentially have an out from Carr's monster contract after this season. Per Spotrac, it would cost the team just $5.6 million to walk away from Carr in the 2023 offseason. And if current dynamics hold up, the front office would have to at least consider going in a new direction.

We're not just talking about a seven-game sample for Carr, who is just 12-12 in 24 starts the last two seasons. During that span, he ranks just 18th out of 34 qualified quarterbacks with a passer rating of 92.0. And only six quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions in that time period, which is jarring considering that Carr isn't exactly a legendary risktaker or gunslinger.

If he can't figure it out with this much support in Year 9, is there any point in paying him nearly $35 million for Year 10? You could likely spend a lot less on impending free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, who has far superior numbers in place of Trey Lance for the San Francisco 49ers this season. And that Lamar Jackson guy is also in possession of an expiring contract—although that's obviously an expensive pipe dream.

And then of course there's a draft class that could include electric Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud, polished Alabama product Bryce Young and fellow potential first-rounders in Will Levis, Jaren Hall and K.J. Jefferson.

So there will be alternatives. And most would come a lot cheaper, freeing up space to take care of impending free agents like Jacobs, Denzel Perryman, Rock Ya-Sin and Mack Hollins.

Reuniting Carr and Adams and grouping them with McDaniels created plenty of intrigue, but if that trio can't make it work over 17 games in 2022, it might already be time to pull the trigger on one or two members.

At the very least, it has to be a consideration depending on the markets for quarterbacks and coaches, as well as the impact of just how hard this version of the Raiders falls.