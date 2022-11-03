Terrell Davis Talks Broncos, Georgia, NFL Blitz and More in B/R Interview

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Plenty of former NFL players surely believe they would put up even better numbers if they played in today's offensive-oriented game.

Not Terrell Davis.

"I like when I played. I don't envy playing in today's game," the former Denver Broncos running back told Bleacher Report. "It pays a lot nicer, but other than that, it would've been tough to get 2,000 yards in today's game."

That may be the case, but few players in NFL history were as effective as Davis in his prime.

The Hall of Famer was a two-time Super Bowl champion, the Super Bowl XXXII MVP, the 1998 league MVP, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

He ran for a league-best 2,008 yards and 21 touchdowns during that MVP season and helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons with 102 yards on the ground. It is still the sixth-most rushing yards in a season in NFL history and came the year after he was the Super Bowl MVP with 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns in an all-time performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Yet Davis acknowledged the style of play in the late '90s helped foster an environment where it was more feasible to put up those numbers.

"The reason I say that is because there's games that I played in that I'd have 11 carries for 30 yards," he said when discussing why he might not necessarily perform at that level in today's game. "Do you think there's an offensive coordinator in today's game that looks at that and says, 'Let's keep running the football.' No, they'll say, 'You had your 11 carries, TD. We're going to go somewhere else.'

"That's the difference between today's game and when I played. We had coaches who were patient. We knew that 30 carries was going to be what we needed in this game. We may not have success early in this game, but that's OK because that's setting something up and allowing us to wear down a defense. If you're not patient as a coordinator and everything you do is throwing the football, I'm just not getting my opportunities."

Broncos fans may need to demonstrate that type of patience if they are ever going to see the current iteration of the franchise return to the level it was at when Davis was lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

While expectations were sky-high in the offseason after Denver traded for future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson to help address the quarterback concerns that were partially to blame for two straight last-place finishes in the AFC West, things have gone anything but as planned.

Even with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in the most recent game, the Broncos are still just 3-5 and looking up at Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers in the division standings.

The offense has largely been a mess and is yet to score more than 23 points in a game. Wilson has completed a career-worst 58.8 percent of his passes for six touchdowns to four interceptions, running back Javonte Williams was lost for the rest of the season to a knee injury, and a number of early prime-time games only amplified the struggles.

"What was happening in those first couple of games, I did not see a team that looked in sync," Davis said. "They looked completely out of sync. And it starts to snowball. There's no rhythm to their offense, initially. Now last week I saw signs of a lot more rhythm with Russ using his legs more often. I think that's key for this offense. Don't force the plays to happen, just take what the defense gives you."

Davis would like the Broncos to build on some of those signs they showed while marching 80 yards on seven plays—five of which were runs and one of which was a Wilson scramble—for a game-winning touchdown against the Jaguars.

"The key for them in the second half of the season is coming out and allowing Russ to do what he's done," he said. "Russ, if it's not there on 3rd-and-5, don't force it. Run. Let's get three more downs, that way we can start to wear down teams."

If that doesn't work, frustrated Broncos fans can at least tap into nostalgia as a way to relive some of the team's glory days.

With that nostalgia in mind, Davis partnered with Arcade1Up for the company's release of NFL Blitz Legends to celebrate NFL Blitz's 25th anniversary. The at-home arcade machine will let gamers experience the iconic '90s game through the NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition titles and compete in online leaderboards.

Photo Credit: Arcade1Up

It is also officially licensed by the NFL and includes legendary players such as Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Dan Marino and, yes, Davis himself.

"When I found out there was an opportunity to partner with NFL Blitz, it was a no-brainer," he said. "I grew up in the arcade era. We'd go down to the arcade and play those types of games. This was one of my favorite games, playing with my buddies. Because it's a different kind of football. It wasn't the traditional Madden version; it was more fun. It was more like basketball because of the tempo of the game."

He said he prefers to play as the Broncos so he can boost his own individual stats and is excited his children now have the chance to see their father as a player in a video game. He also has a go-to play call when he is controlling the Denver offense, and, no, it's not Da Bomb.

"Blizzard is the one I just started using a whole lot," Davis said. "I like that delay for Rod Smith. Someone told me that and gave me that cool play, so I'm using that one."

Photo Credit: Arcade1Up

Giving a younger generation the chance to see Davis on the virtual field is also all the more notable because the Hall of Famer doesn't see anyone in the current game who necessarily reminds him of himself.

"I'm always looking for somebody who I think looks like me," he said. "I don't ever see a back like that. They're all different now; it's like a fingerprint. Derrick Henry's style is different than Alvin Kamara's or Christian McCaffrey's. I like Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley—when healthy—is fantastic.

"There are a lot of really good backs who I enjoy watching because they're all different. But I have yet, in my retirement, to see a back who I can say, 'That guy fits me spot on.'"

Those running backs aren't the only football the Broncos legend is watching in retirement.

He also enjoys watching his alma mater, Georgia, attempt to defend its national championship. Yet Davis, who played three seasons for the Bulldogs from 1992 through 1994, knows repeating won't be easy in the SEC with a looming showdown with No. 1 Tennessee and a potential conference title game against the sport's ultimate powerhouse, Alabama.

"Repeating is always tough," he said. "The odds aren't good for repeating because it's never the same team. I think we had 15 players drafted last year, so that's a lot to try to overcome. ... But the last couple of games we've looked really good. The test is this week, obviously. We've got to play Tennessee. It's going to be a tough game.

"But I feel like if we can get past Tennessee, then I think we set ourselves up to be in that game. We've still got the SEC Championship Game, probably playing Bama. There's just no gimmes, it's a hard road to repeat as champs. Then you throw in maybe a Michigan or Ohio State or maybe a Clemson, you just don't know."

Don't mistake recognizing the path is difficult for a lack of belief, though. Georgia has quarterback Stetson Bennett back leading an offense with tight end Brock Bowers headlining the weapons, and the team already destroyed now-No. 8 Oregon 49-3 in the season opener.

"Of course behind the scenes I'm pretty confident," he added.

That confidence is a good sign for Bulldogs fans because few people know what it takes to win back-to-back championships better than Davis.