MLB Hall of Famer Ty Cobb's Game-Used Bat from 1905 Rookie Season Up for Auction

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

One of Ty Cobb's bats from his rookie season in 1905 is being auctioned off.

Per the listing from Grey Flannel Auctions, the bat "is the earliest known and best Cobb bat in the hobby which dates to his rookie season 1905."

Manufactured by Hillerich & Bradsby, the ash bat measures 34.5 inches and weighs 36.6 ounces.

The condition of the bat is detailed in the listing:

"The bat shows evidence of outstanding use with a slight crack on the upper handle. Ball marks can be seen on the right and back barrel. Cleat marks can be seen on all sides of the upper barrel. Areas on the left, right and back barrel have been lightly planed to receive factory side writing and additional factory notations. There appears to be remnants of a tape application on the lower handle."

The bat has received a perfect GU 10 grade from PSA/DNA.

Bidding started at $100,000 and runs through Nov. 13.

The Detroit Tigers purchased Cobb from the Augusta Tourists of the South Atlantic League in 1905. He made his Major League Baseball debut on Aug. 30, 1905, going 1-for-3 against the New York Highlanders.

Over the course of his 24-year playing career, Cobb hit .366/.433/.512 with 4,189 hits. His .366 batting average is the highest mark in MLB history. He also spent six seasons as a player-manager for the Tigers from 1921 to 1926, racking up a 479-444 record.

Cobb was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 after being voted in on the first ballot. He was named on 98.23 percent of ballots, the seventh-highest total in history.