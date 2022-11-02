Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation

Elsa/Getty Images

As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons.

Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.

The Nets look like a sinking ship desperately trying to find a life boat anywhere in the ocean.

The fallout from Kyrie Irving posting a since-deleted link on Twitter to a documentary containing antisemitic messaging and a defensive exchange with reporters during a postgame press conference about the post over the weekend continues, even though he hasn't been disciplined by the Nets or NBA at this point.

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, head coach Steve Nash and the Nets announced a parting of ways.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn is expected to hire Ime Udoka as Nash's replacement in the coming days. Udoka was suspended for this season by the Boston Celtics in September for "violations of team policies."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Udoka was accused of "making unwanted comments" toward a Celtics female employee who team leadership originally believed was in a consensual relationship with the coach.

Adding to all of those off-court issues, the on-court product in Brooklyn has been abysmal thus far.

The Nets are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Their average point differential of minus-6.8 is the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.

Simmons has struggled to round back into form after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to mental health issues and back injuries. The three-time All-Star has made six starts, but has yet to score more than nine points in a game, has fouled out twice and is shooting a career-low 44.1 percent from the field.

The Nets have the third-highest payroll in the NBA this season at $181.2 million and have an estimated $108 million luxury-tax payment.