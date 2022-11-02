Major Changes Steelers Must Make After 2-6 Start to 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to accept the reality that they are fighting for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and not a playoff position.

The on-field reality was apparent yet again in Week 8, when they were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers began to wave the white flag on the season by trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

A season with double-digit losses is not the norm in Pittsburgh, but it can be accepted because of the pieces in place.

Kenny Pickett has time to gain experience over the next few months to be ready when the team makes a charge at the postseason again in 2022.

The Pittsburgh offense contains some other young players who need to work with the quarterback over the next nine games to ensure the 2022 campaign is the only time the Steelers are this close to the top pick in the draft for the next decade.